Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere: A Love Note To The Chateau Marmont

Last week, I was privileged enough to attend a sneak preview of Sofia Coppola‘s new film, Somewhere, which hits select theaters on December 22. Winner of the Golden Lion Award for Best Picture at the 2010 Venice International Film Festival, Somewhere is an emotional, intimate portrait of the relationship between a detached Hollywood actor, Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff) and his eleven-year-old daughter from an estranged marriage, Cleo (Elle Fanning). Johnny lives at the legendary Chateau Marmont hotel, and coasts through his life of pill-popping, fast cars, one-night stands and late night visits from stripping twins he orders them “like room service,” Sofia said. But that all changes when Cleo unexpectedly arrives at the Chateau, and shows him all of the wonderful things he has to live for.

The movie is sweet, hopeful and heartbreaking all at the same time, and you can see how Cleo’s maturity eventually influences her father, who is seriously lacking in that department. In true Sofia Coppola style, the story isn’t only realistic and understated, it’s also beautiful to watch. The extravagant Chateau not only provides a stunning backdrop, but also serves as a major character in Somewhere. “They do so many fashion shoots at the Chateau,” Sofia explained. “I wanted to put in that flavor and show that his life is so decadent there, more than it would be at any other hotel.” Fashion fans will also spot a number of cameos from models throughout the movie, including Erin Wasson, Maryna Linchuk and Angela Lindvall.

Cleo lights up the screen throughout the entire film. Thanks to the director, she always looks much more chic than the average tween, especially in the scenes taking place in Italy, where she accompanies her dad to an awards show. “She wears a Prada dress that I bought for myself in Italy a long time ago but never wore,” Sofia said. “I thought it would be perfect for that scene. It was funny: I felt like I bought it for a reason and I didn’t know why. Then I gave it to Elle afterwards.” And though this probably goes without saying, Stephen Dorff has that sexy bad-boy thing on lock.

If Somewhere is playing in your city, I highly suggest you see it. It starts out slow, but Sofia Coppola’s subtle and honest storytelling, paired with impressive performances by Dorff and Fanning, will leave you feeling fulfilled and hopeful for the future.