Sofia Coppola Takes On Marni x H&M Collaboration

TheMarni for H&M release date is drawing closer and fashion folk could not be more excited. The prints look gorgeous and the men’s two tone trench is already on the top of my wishlist. The collection is going to drop on March 8th and the ads will begin rolling out a short time before.

I don’t normally look forward to a commercial, but this time around Sofia Coppola, who is no stranger to the fashion world, has been enlisted to direct the ads for this collaboration. The ads where shot at a remote location in Marrakech and we’re anticipating pure genius.

I can’t wait to see what Miss Coppola’s creative vision is, but considering her recent curation of a Mapplethorpe exhibit and the gorgeous Louis Vuitton collection she inspired, we’re expecting fashion magic.

[The Cut]

Photo viaBFA/SIPA