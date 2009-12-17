Sofia Coppola & Phoenix Frontman Thomas Mars Expecting! Plus Our 10 Favorite Fashion/Music Families

Director, producer and fashion figure Sofia Coppola and her boyfriend Thomas Mars— lead singer of Indie pop-rock sensation Phoenix— are expecting their second child together. (Seriously? Second?) When asked about how the growing family will prepare for the baby, Mars told the New York Daily News, “I heard the story that if you play Bach, [babies in the womb] will get smarter.” As for whether or not the couple will lullaby their baby with Phoenix, Mars lightheartedly replied, “We have to study this. [I’m] not sure it’s a good idea.” Seriously? I think it’s the best idea. My baby is going to listen to “Consolation Prizes” and “1901” on loop… Deal with it little fetus.

In honor of Coppola’s and Mars’ announcement, let’s reflect on some of our other favorite musically inclined fashionable families… and whether or not their babies should listen to their parents’ music!

1. Bono and Ali Hewson



U2 lead singer and human rights activist Bono and his wife Ali Hewson not only lobby for Greenpeace together, but they also design the clothing line Edun together. Their four kids should listen to U2’s early music. None of this, “Get on Your Boots” stuff…

2. Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow



While Paltrow has been off the fashion scene and dedicating her time to being a full-time mother to her two children, her husbandChris Martin is the paparazzi-punching, lead singer ofColdplay. Their babies should listen to Coldplay.

3. Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani



Although both parents are musically inclined (Rossdale as the lead singer of Bush and Stefani as the lead singer ofNo Doubt), Gwen definitely keeps her sonJames Kingston hip. Gwen’s unique style helped her launch her brandL.A.M.B. I thinkall babies should listen to No Doubt.

4. Heidi Klum and Seal



Although this couple initially raised a lot of, “Her? Him? Together?” eyebrows, the singer and model could not be happier.Seal andKlum have three children together and their kids should at least listen to “Touched by a Rose” so they can grow up to be sensitive…

5. Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger/Jerry Hall/Luciana Gimenez



While Mick may have children with each of these women, nearly all their children have become fashion models:Jade Sheena Jagger, Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, James Leroy Augustin Jagger. Jagger’s kids should undoubtedly listen toThe Rolling Stones. Maybe at a little older of an age though.

6. Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons

ModelKimora Lee Simmons and hip hop artistRussell Simmons each have their own fashion line:Baby Phat andPhat Farm. The couple may now be divorced, but their fashion empire remains a powerhouse. We don’t think their kids should be obligated to listen to Simmons’ music but should definitely take notes on how to be an entrepreneur like their father. Simmons is currently the fourth richest hip hop figure.

7. Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin



The French singer/songwriter Serge Gainsbourg fell in love with actressJane Birkin and together they had daughter Charlotte. TheHermes fashion house was so inspired by Jane that they named their most coveted bag “The Birkin.” Their baby should be obligated to listen to Gainsbourg’s soulful music.

8. Sting and Trudie Styler



Actress and producerTrudie Styler and The Police lead singer and fashion iconSting have openly admitted to being a sexually adventurous couple. Unsurprisingly this led to the making of four babies–two of which are now models. Their children should listen to The Police and Sting’s solo single “Desert Rose” for giggles…

9. Paul McCartney and Stella McCartney



Obviously formerBeatle Paul and his daughter, fashion designerStella McCartney, are not married, but they’re still a fashion/music family and there is not a single child who hasn’t heard The Beatles.

10. The Ronsons



Highly respected music producerMark Ronson, DJSamantha Ronson, and fashion designerCharlotte Ronson are a triple threat of fashion and music success. I wish I was a Ronson. When any of the three have a baby, they should definitely listen to some Mark Ronson produced tracks.