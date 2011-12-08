Sofia Coppola Curates Some Serious Mapplethorpe Magic

Not many people can claim that they are a muse to Marc Jacobs, inspired a Louis Vuitton collection, got married in a dreamy Alaa dress and directed a handful of amazing films — all in one lifetime. Sofia Coppola is the epitome of a Renaissance woman, and we’re lovin’ every minute of it.

Her latest venture brings Coppola’s talents and the genius of the late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe together in one amazing project. Mapplethorpe’s exploration of New York’s S & M scene through photography and collaborations with some of culture’s heaviest hitters has secured him a star spot in our collective artistic memories.

Coppola curated an exhibition of his photographs, choosing her favorite pieces from his vast archives for a show at the Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac in Paris. The exhibition will run through January 7th, so if you happen to be in the City of Light before then, stop by and check it out. If, like us, there’s no chance of popping over to France for a quick weekend, you can peek some snapshots of the curation courtesy of Life+Times.

Click through the slideshow above for some key pictures in the exhibition, and head over to Life+Times for a full preview of Sofia Coppola’s take on Mapplethorpe’s contribution to photography.