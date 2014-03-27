Socks and Sandals Are Happening: 10 Ways to Rock the Trend This Spring

Stop the presses, everyone! The Olsen twins stepped out in matching socks and sandals yesterday, so now they’re officially a thing. Originally considered one of the fashion rules you just never, ever break, now the door has been opened and, overnight, it’s become an acceptable thing to do.

We’re okay with it, and we’ll tell you why: as we’ve noted before, we think socks are an oft overlooked, super stylish accessory. They’re getting more and more modern, with brands like Stance creating them in fun prints, wild colors, and even incorporating elements like fringe. If done right, they look super cute under sandals for Spring, and are perfect for days that are a little bit more chilly than you’d prefer.

