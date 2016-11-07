StyleCaster
10 New Sock-and-Shoe Combos to Try This Season

StyleCaster

by
Photo: Getty Images

No matter how excited we are for the holiday season ahead, there’s no denying that we’re not necessarily thrilled about the cold weather on the horizon. Once the excitement of breaking out well-worn boots and newly-purchased coats wears off, we find ourselves dreaming of the warmer summer months. Plus, there’s the question of deciding what shoes to wear—as a self-proclaimed shoe addict (I mean, you really can never have too many pairs), wearing boots day in and day out can become repetitive.

MORE: 50 Ways to Wear Every Pair of Boots You Own

So, to get more mileage out of your sneakers, loafers, and even platform sandals this season, why not take a cue from street-style stars and pair them with socks? Skip your plain, everyday pairs and choose styles that are meant to be shown off—think feminine ruffles, flirty fishnets, and colorful glittery options—and style them in unexpected ways, like pairing chunky brogues with sparkly orange socks. While buying a whole new pair of shoes can be an investment, adding a couple new hosiery options is a cheap-and-cheerful way to maximize your footwear collection.

MORE: The Evolution of All the ’90s Trends You Totally Wore

In the gallery below, we’ve rounded up ten ways to wear socks and shoes this season, plus shopping picks so you can copy the look at home.

0 Thoughts?
Photo: Getty Images

Jaque Boots, $129.95; at Steve Madden

Out from Under Fuzzy Ribbed Slouchy Sock, $14; at Urban Outfitters

Jordaan Leather Loafer, $695; at Gucci

Basic Fishnet Socks, $5.95; at Wet Seal

1461 Smooth Boots, $105; at Doc Martens

Out from Under Sparkle Party Anklet Sock, $12; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Getty Images

Paul Andrew Stanton Platform Sandals, $845; at Moda Operandi

Cable Boot Socks, $5.49; at No Nonsense

Manolo Blahnik Andare Oxfords, $795; at Barneys New York

Crew Socks with Metallic Shimmer, $8.50; at Maurices

Dion Shoes, $110 (was $175); at Cecilia New York

Anonymous Ism Frill Sock, $18; at Club Monaco

Magnolia Embroidered Platforms, $55; at Topshop

Maria La Rosa Metallic-Trim Mid-Calf Socks, $50; at Barneys New York

Photo: Getty Images

Triple Leather Sneakers, $65; at Keds

Pothole Fishnet Ankle Socks, $6.01; at ASOS

Camilla Metallic Loafer, $395; at Mara and Mine  

Shimmery Socks, $12; at & Other Stories

High Heel Bluchers, $49.90; at Zara

Mesh Ruffle Crew Socks, $2.90; at Forever 21

