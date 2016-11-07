10 New Sock-and-Shoe Combos to Try This Season

No matter how excited we are for the holiday season ahead, there’s no denying that we’re not necessarily thrilled about the cold weather on the horizon. Once the excitement of breaking out well-worn boots and newly-purchased coats wears off, we find ourselves dreaming of the warmer summer months. Plus, there’s the question of deciding what shoes to wear—as a self-proclaimed shoe addict (I mean, you really can never have too many pairs), wearing boots day in and day out can become repetitive.

So, to get more mileage out of your sneakers, loafers, and even platform sandals this season, why not take a cue from street-style stars and pair them with socks? Skip your plain, everyday pairs and choose styles that are meant to be shown off—think feminine ruffles, flirty fishnets, and colorful glittery options—and style them in unexpected ways, like pairing chunky brogues with sparkly orange socks. While buying a whole new pair of shoes can be an investment, adding a couple new hosiery options is a cheap-and-cheerful way to maximize your footwear collection.

In the gallery below, we’ve rounded up ten ways to wear socks and shoes this season, plus shopping picks so you can copy the look at home.