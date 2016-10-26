StyleCaster
The Sock Boot Trend May Make You Ditch Your Chelsea Boots (For Now, At Least)

The Sock Boot Trend May Make You Ditch Your Chelsea Boots (For Now, At Least)

Photo: Getty Images

More than hoodies, bomber jackets, or pieced-together blue jeans, perhaps the most unlikely item Vetements has managed to elevate to designer-price-tag level in recent seasons is the lowly tube sock. For Fall 2016, the brand sent out stretchy, athletic-sock-inspired boots resting atop Bic-lighter heels—inspiring legions of copycats in the process, despite not actually negating the need for, you know, actual socks.

Vetements’ was a very literal interpretation, but elsewhere, the trend is more about silhouette than anything else: Some of the buzziest styles this season are slightly longer than your typical bootie, hitting around the lower calf, and fitted around the ankle, mimicking the stretch and slouch of a sock.

You’ll find versions in leather, suede, cable-knit wool, and metallic jersey—though personally, I’m partial to the latter, in part because I’m currently wearing Zara’s silver version and they’re as disco-sparkly as I ever dreamed. While Chelsea boots aren’t going anywhere, this new trend has a few distinct advantages: For one, the longer shaft is ideal for pairing with cropped pants, extending the life of your new kick-flare jeans or wool culottes well into winter. Also, the slim-fit style is a feminine alternative to boots with buckles or laces, easily balancing out a chunkier (read: more comfortable) heel. The same concept can be applied to over-the-knee styles, too, subbing in for tights on chillier days.

In the gallery, shop 15 of the best sock boots to buy now, at prices ranging from under-$60 to $2,000-plus.

Sergio Rossi Sock Ankle Boots, $860; at Farfetch

Shiny Sock Ankle Boot, $59.50; at Zara

Charlotte Olympia Less Is More Metallic Jersey Over-the-Knee Boots, $595; at Net-A-Porter

The Clinger Bootie, $745; at Stuart Weitzman

Vetements Sock Boot, $2,230; at Nordstrom

Steve Madden Brisk Block-Heel Sock Booties, $99; at Macy’s

Mallon Leather Boots, $287; at Italist

Maison Margiela Cable-Knit and Leather Ankle Boots, $478 (was $1,195); at The Outnet

Zloty Stretch Leather Boots, $450; at Opening Ceremony

Glitter Sock Boots, $68; at Missguided

White Stretch Block-Heel Ankle Boots, $96; at River Island

Robert Clergerie Navy Suede Nerdall Sock Boots, $595; at Ssense

Senso Umar II Silver Stardust Stretch Sock Boots, $321; at ASOS

Abbie Jersey Sock Boot, $70; at Boohoo

Bless Eram Reflector Boot, $450; at The Celect

