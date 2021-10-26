Society6’s Wall Art Is Exactly What I’m Buying To Decorate My First Apartment

Scroll To See More Images

I’m no interior designer, but I’ve always loved decorating spaces and pinning thousands of home inspo pictures on Pinterest—2,373 to be exact. One décor idea I can’t seem to get out of my head is a gallery wall. That is, a group of framed artwork, photographs, and items hung in the same cluster on a wall.

These arrangements are my adult home-owner aspirations, but thanks to Society6, I won’t have to wait that long to fulfill them. Known for its vast selection of pillow cases, laptop sleeves, and vibrant prints, Society6 is my go-to destination for all things home. Plus, these pieces are created by independent artists, and it always feels good knowing I’m supporting them.

In the wall art section, you can find framed art prints, tapestries, canvas prints, posters, and much more. And you’ll come across various mediums, like photography, painting, and illustration. You would never guess that this artwork came from Society6 rather than from the white walls of a museum.

That’s why I’m shopping Society6’s wall art for my upcoming move to New York City. And I’m more than thrilled to finally put up that gallery wall I’ve been dreaming of for ages. Below, find the seven pieces I plan on hanging in my new apartment.

Flower Market Madrid Print Poster

I love the mixture of illustration and text on this print poster. It’s 18” x 24” and serves as a bold pop of color, making it a sure centerpiece on your wall.

What’s The Best That Could Happen Framed Mini Art Print

This 3” x 4” framed mini art print is super simple, but could make for a nice break from all of the other colors and patterns on your wall. Also, everyone could use a motivational quote that’s in plain sight.

Andi Canvas Print

Though on the pricier side, this canvas print is 13” x 17” and adds some depth to your wall, instead of having only flat posters.

“Weekend Minnie Mouse” Art Print

Oftentimes, images of animated characters can stand out like a sore thumb. This one, however, features the iconic Minnie Mouse, but in an outfit she might wear on the weekend when she’s off duty. This art print is 7” x 10” and the white border gives you a ton of room to put a cool frame around it.

S and U Framed Art Print

But if you don’t want to have to deal with finding frames for your prints, Society6 also sells framed art prints like this one. You can pick from white, black, and various wood tones.

Picasso Les Trois Danseuses Poster

Not sure where to start on Society6? You can actually discover prints featuring your favorite artists’ work, including Henry Matisse and Vincent van Gogh. You can’t go wrong with designs from the pros. This minimalistic one is by Pablo Picasso.

Girl Reading Book on 6th Ave Art Print

And if you’re more of a photography buff, there are plenty of options—black and white, nature landscapes, still lifes, and more. They look just as striking as the more vibrant paintings and illustrations. I think I’m going to go for this photo print, which is set in my future home, New York City.