Live Your Temporary Tattoo Dreams With This Society6 and Tattly Collab

I wouldn’t say I have a fear of commitment, but there’s no way I could choose a tattoo I’d be sure I wouldn’t later want off of my body. But sometimes you just want a little skin candy, you know? (Is skin candy a thing? I’m making it a thing.) Enter: the new Society6 and Tattly collab. The two brands teamed up to create wearable art—in the form of curated temporary tattoos. Guys, these temporary tattoos are just what the doctor ordered if you’re wanting a little ~somethin’ somethin’~ on your skin without committing to a lifetime relationship with some ink. Plus, they’re all designed by super cool artists (who are paid fair wages for their work!).

I’m not kidding when I say I want all of these cool temporary tattoos. Honestly, I’m making temporary tattoos my new aesthetic and no one can stop me. If you’re as obsessed as I am (which you should be), you’ll want all seven curated designs—each as unique as the last. They’re all so cool, I don’t know how you’re supposed to choose. Luckily, since these are temporary tattoos, you can wear them all at once or one at a time, then wash ’em off when you’re ready to move on. It’s an ideal situation.

Available on both Society6 and Tattly’s sites, the tattoos are sold as pairs, at $5 per pair—honestly such a good deal, in my opinion. Wearable art at a low price? That might just make temporary tattoos my new favorite accessory. Plus, this collaboration was just waiting to happen. Both companies have the same mission, so it was only a matter of time before they joined together to create something amazing. Andrea Stanford, SVP and GM of Society6 explains, “Given the natural alignment between our brands and both of our missions centered around the artist community, we felt this was a great opportunity to create a special partnership furthering artistic expression.” I couldn’t agree more.

Be Brave Temporary Tattoos, $5 at Society6

Designed by Matthew Taylor Wilson.

Shark Temporary Tattoos, $5 at Society6

Designed by Lorien Stern.

Skater Girl Temporary Tattoos, $5 at Society6

Designed by Tasiania.

Sleep Temporary Tattoos, $5 at Society6

Designed by steph_angeles.

