Society6 Is Launching Fanny Packs Just In Time for Festival Season

In case you haven’t noticed, fanny packs are back in a big way. This trend, once criticized for gracing the hips of tacky tourists and over-eager fourth graders is, for some reason, cool now. I can’t say it’s my favorite accessory comeback (Scrunchies are my number one—loves of my life, baby), but they are convenient, especially when you need your hands free at, say, a music festival. And here to amp up your festival style is Society6’s new fanny packs! Your Coachella wardrobe just got the answer to its prayers.

If you’ve never purchased anything from Society6 before, you should know that it’s basically a creative marketplace—home to over 300,000 different designs from artists across the globe. Artists can upload their designs, and Society6 will print them on just about anything. Until now, that did not include fanny packs. But, with the massive influx of fanny packs in stores now, it only makes sense that Society6 would offer this trend (available in hundreds of thousands of different designs). If you want your fanny pack to stand out at every music festival ever, now’s your chance.

Whatever you’re into—your sorority, drawings of puppies, eclectic prints—Society6 almost positively has a design on their site that you’ll want on a fanny pack. Whether you want to keep it simple with some abstract art or don a fanny pack with Bart Simpson’s head all over it, I can pretty much guarantee you that the design you want is available on Society6’s website. So live your best festival lives, y’all, and customize your own fanny pack this year. Who knows how long the trend will stick around, so you better jump on it before it’s too late, and we’re all making fun of fanny packs again. (Ah, the good old days.)