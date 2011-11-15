Socialite Tinsley Mortimer Pens Upper East Side Tell-All

All of you Gossip Girl fans should be excited for this one. Tinsley Mortimer, the Virginia born socialite who lived a very Blair Waldorf life up until recently, is writing a book called Southern Charm that chronicles a “small town Southern belle who leaves Charleston, South Carolina for New York with visions of skyscrapers and yellow cabs dancing in her head,” reports WWD.

If you followed the Manhattan socialite gossip scene a few years ago (and you better believe I did), you know that Miss Mortimer was a pretty big deal. After marrying her high school sweetheart Topper Mortimer, Tinz settled into a life of champagne bubbles, Patrick McMullan photographs and borrowed couture outfits aplenty.

But after their divorce and a disastrous TV show (I’m looking at you, High Society), it’s pretty much safe to say that Tins fell from grace. She’s still on the scene every so often with her hot boyfriend Brian Mazza, but she’s definitely distanced herself from the illustrious 10021 zip code.

This is good news for us, because I have no doubt the book will be chock full of thinly veiled digs and drama.Tinz famously feuded with fellow socialite and the girl who made Whitney Port‘s “life” hell on The City,Olivia Palermo, and chances are this “IT girl” war will make up a hefty portion of the novel.

The book is due out in May — which means I will be reading it on the beach with mimosa in hand.



