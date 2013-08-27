Socialite DJ Marjorie Gubelmann’s Ultimate Party Playlist

She may be wearing Carolina Herrera and Manolo Blahnik pumps, but there is a new DJ on the New York City fashion scene, socialite Marjorie Gubelmman. You might in year’s past been apt to spot Gubelmann in the front row at fashion week or at a swanky black tie benefit as a guest, but now quite often when she is on the town she is behind the DJ booth, including at parties for Chris Benz and Target.

Gubelmann enrolled at the Scratch DJ Academy in the East Village, co-founded by Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay, and is now going by the DJ name Mad Marj. Below, her ultimate party playlist perfect for playing in the background at your own soiree (while pretending you are at a swanky fashion fete of course).

1. “Situation” by Yaz

2. “Push It” by Salt-n-Pepa

3. “Pull Up To The Bumper” by Grace Jones

4. “Vogue” by Madonna

5. “Who’s That Chick” by David Guetta featuring Rihanna

6. “Girls On Film” by Duran Duran

7. “Not More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer

8. “Day ‘N Nite” By Kid Cudi

9. “You Spin Me Round” by Dead or Alive

10. “Back TO Life” By Soul II Soul

11. “World, Hold On” by Bob Sinclair

12. “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan

13. “Bust a Move” by Young MC

14. “Babe, We’re Gonna Love Tonight” by Lime

15. “One Love” by David Guetta featuring Estelle

16. “Opportunities (Let’s Make a Lot of Money)” by Pet Shop Boys

17. “It’s Tricky” by Run-DMC

18. “Marcia Baila” by Les Rita Mitsouko

MORE:

DJ Brendan Fallis On Being Discovered By Cindy Crawford, Working With Theophilus London, and Fashion Week Prep

How To Become a Regular at a Restaurant