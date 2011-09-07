Social Warfare: Tips For Surviving Fashion Week With Spencer

We’ve all received countless Fashion Week survival kits. Many include water, revitalizing face spritz, cell phone gadgets, touch-up tricks, energy bars…energy drinks. But what about a social survival kit—a handbook to help navigate the potential social land mines that are so prevalent during New York Fashion Week?

I deferred to our resident expert—boy-about-town (a.k.a. modelizer) and photographer Spencer Wohlrab to get the keys to social success during “make-it or break-it” NYFW.

Whether you hate the game or play the game—just read. It’s hilarious.

SC: What is your best advice for surviving FNO?

SW: Never stay at one place for more than 30 minutes and always make sure the event has an open-bar before you go. And if it doesn’t—it’s pretty easy to rock a pack of Bud in your bag.

SC: What do you do if you are denied access to a show or event?



SW: If it’s worth it—wait in line. But be resourceful while you wait and chat up the models. You are much more likely to get in with them. And if you don’t; make a scene. I mean, that’s what the night is all about, isn’t it?

SC: Who are THE Fashion Week gatekeepers?

SW: Katie Dineen, Mazdak Rassi (Milk Studios owner) and Jenne Lombardo (of The Terminal Presents)

SC: When in doubt say?

SW: I always say I’m Marc Jacobs… Terry Richardson works too.

SC: What is your must-hear party song?

SW: I think this year it will be ” Punching in a Dream” by Naked and Famous.

SC: Song that will guarantee a mass party exodus?

SW: (I will loose my mind if I hear) anything by MGMT.

SC: Never drink?

SW: Never drink PBR—you’ll pay for it. Besides, you can always get premium liquor at the countless open bars.

SC: What is the secret to modelizing?

SW: Models date douchebags, so douche it up hardcore.

SC: What is your #1 Fashion Week rule?

SW: My number one Fashion Week rule is to flirt. Everyone wants to be noticed—so if you want the shot you are going to have to put in a little extra.

SC: Final words of wisdom?

SW: BEWARE—the average age of a model is 15 years-old. And with the prevalence of alcohol you could easily get yourself in some trouble…just sayin’.

For more from Spencer follow him on twitter. And keep an eye out for Spencer’s signature button off the “jon larsen by @jonlarsen” line (Photograph for reference can be found in the slideshow above.).