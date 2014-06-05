Happening: Couples Are Now Signing Social Media Pre-Nups

We’re all about adapting wedding trends to meet the times—hello, wedding Instagram etiquette—but this one really takes the cake: Couples are apparently now signing social media prenups before they get married. What?!

According to ABC News, the latest development is part of a couple’s larger estate planning before marriage, and the agreements are meant to legally and specifically state what each spouse is allowed and not allowed to post on their social media channels and what consequences will come if those rules are broken.

Now before your jaw drops all the way to your keyboard, note that the concept—while nutty—kind of does make sense in a social media-dominated world where almost every outfit, embarrassing moment, and temper tantrum can be caught on camera. Highly embarrassing situations can easily be captured and posted on YouTube, snapped for Instagram, or documented and shared via Twitter or Facebook. (We can barely begin to imagine all the unflattering photos of, say, Instagram stars that their friends may have secretly stored on their phones.)

With so many forms of digestible media available, the potential for there to be scandalous evidence of yourself, no matter who you are, is almost inevitable, and no one has more unfettered access to said scandalous archive than your life partner. This can consist of anything from the obvious nude photo or sex tape, to something as harmless (but potentially hurtful) as an unflattering bikini photo or an insulting Facebook status. The results can be humiliating, sad, and downright painful, not to mention that they may damage your personal and professional reputation.

Apparently, couples are asking for more than just a slap on the wrist when it comes to these prenups: ABC News spoke with New York attorney Ann-Margaret Carrozza who says this new development can cost a lot, depending on the person’s wealth. You could even be fined $50,000 every time you make a snap judgment and post an insulting Instagram against your ex!

So what do you think, is this a display of extreme lack of trust or is it just clearing up potentially damaging things from the get go?