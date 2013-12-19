10 Social Media Hoaxes We All Fell For In 2013

In terms of social media, 2013 was a fairly crazy year. Between the introduction of Instagram video, Yahoo’s purchase of Tumblr for a staggering $1.1 billion, Snapchat’s rejection of Facebook’s proposed $3 billion acquisition, and Pinterest’s new mapping tool, it was a major year on every social front. And nothing was more major than the crazy hoaxes that were born, lived, and died on social media this year.

In September, there was the “twerking fail” video, which went viral overnight and had people cackling in their cubicles from coast to coast. Talk show host/general funny guy Jimmy Kimmel revealed a week later that he was behind the whole thing. Then in November, there was that epic Elan Gale vs. Diane live-Tweet battle on a cross-country flight, which turned out to be totally fake.

