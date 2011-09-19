Social Media: Be Authentic Just Not Annoying

If you were to update your Facebook status right now, honestly, what would it read? It probably would not be completely honest now would it? But is that the point of these media?

I often complain of the excessiveemotional sharing via social media and the benefits ofcensoring oneself. Just today I read the following by acquaintances via Facebook:

Wendy Wantsyoutocare: i do this to myself……

Annie Awkward: goin to the doc….i hate ultrasounds…..all this water and not bein allowd to pee

Kelly Cashpoor: need some money, anyone wanna plant me a tree or two????

Christie Crybaby: sad!

Would you ever have the courage to publish such things? And are these “status updates” courageous or inappropriate blubbering?

In my opinion, they are truly cringe-worthy and if I were perpetually annoyed/humiliated by social mediaTMI’ers(too much information) others would surely be judgmental of my forthcoming admissions, wouldn’t they?

This is precisely the kind of attitudeStephanie Rosenbloom of theNew York Times would callinauthentic. But with the advent of so many social media opportunities to create the perfect image of oneself, how can we resist? Isn’t it a readily accepted fact that we all use these forums as a means of putting our best foot forward?

Marketing experts call this perpetual image babysitting—”feedingthe iconic self,” or the self-image we’ve constructed that lives up to our expectations and the message we would like to communicate to the boundless interactive community. Simply put—approval seeking, which can cause us to ultimately feel worse about ourselves while trying to look better to others.

The Huffington Post compares this online inauthenticity to the knee-jerk reply we often give when someone asks, “How are you?” Do you just quickly reply, “fine,” without a thought? Barbara and Shannon Kelley would challenge you to give an honest answer and begin a dialogue that is real.

I say take care with this notion. My rule is if you don’t want to hear it chances are they don’t want to hear it.If your boss walks by your desk and casually asks, “How are you?” do NOT begin ranting over lack of funds or the latest fight between you and your boyfriend. Likewise, do not take to the cold arms of the worldwide web for a therapy session.

While there is nothing wrong with saving face—be yourself. Don’t use Facebook, Twitter et al as a daily reminder to your community of how cool you are. The last thing you want to do is be that guy who constantly updates his status with airport acronyms meanwhile he’s actually moving up and down the coast as a pharmaceutical salesman staying in the classiest Motel 6’s this fine land has to offer. We see right through this.

Do you see the distinction?