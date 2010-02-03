Social Media Awards for Fashion: Cast Your Vote!

Recently, it seems that social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, are fast becoming some of our favorite ways to connect with one another. So naturally, it is only fitting that so many of our favorite fashion designers and brands are turning to these various online platforms as ways of connecting with their fans.

The Gucci Eyeweb social networking site was just one example of a way that brands jumped on the social media bandwagon. In fact, sample sale site ideeli has partnered with Style Coalition to create the Fashion 2.0 Coalition Awards. The awards celebrate some of the brands and designers who have successfully and innovatively connected to fans through social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, or with online videos, blogs, or even their own brand’s websites.

Nominees have been split into seven different categories, from Favorite New Social Media Site to the Innovator Award for Best Designer or Brand using multiple social media platforms. While there are 30 different nominees, a few familiar names pop up more then once in multiple categories. With three nominations, the always-on point, Christian Louboutin is a top contender, but in true Chanel style, our favorite luxury label takes the lead with a whopping four nominations. You can make that five if you want to count Karl Lagerfeld‘s nomination for Best Twitter Account by a Fashion Designer or Brand. Louis Vuitton, DvF, Tory Burch, and Dolce & Gabbana are all double nominees. It should be a good fight, and lucky for us, voting is open to the public until February 8, 2010 at 11:59pm EST. Get voting!

Check out the full listing of categories below:

Innovator Award: Best Designer Or Brand Using Multiple Social Media Platforms

Nominees: Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Norma Kamali, Alexander McQueen, DvF, Vivienne Tam.

Best Online Video By A Fashion Designer or Brand

Nominees: Psycho-logic by Christian Louboutin; Night Train by Chanel N 5; Birds of a “Fether” by Erin Fetherston; Lady Dior / CHAPTER ONE; Chanel, Coco In Motion, V Magazine; SHOWstudio: Gareth Pugh A/W 2009.

Best Twitter Account By A Fashion Designer Or Brand

Nominees: Rachel Roy, Stella McCartney, DKNY, Louis Vuitton, DVF, Fake Karl

Best Facebook Account By A Fashion Designer Or Brand

Nominees: Tory Burch, Coach, Converse, Dolce & Gabbana, DVF, Victoria’s Secret.

Best Blog By A Fashion Designer Or Brand

Nominees: Dolce & Gabbana, Free People, Hayden Harnett, Tory Burch, Chanel News, Opening Ceremony.

Best Website By A Fashion Designer Or Brand

Nominees: isaacmizrahiny.com, katespade.com, christianlouboutin.com, louisvuitton.com, chanel.com, dvf.com.

Next Big Thing Award in Social Media

Nominees: foursquare.com, intwig.com, blippy.com, wave.google.com, hotpotato.com.





More News We Love:

London Fashion Week Launches Digital Schedule

New CK Campaign Features Hotties From All Over the Globe

American Idol 2010: Austin Paul Gives Us the Scoop