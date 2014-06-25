101 Social Media Acronyms and Abbreviations (And What They Mean!)

It’s happened to all of us. You’re cruising through your Twitter or Instagram feed, reading dispatches from folks you follow, when suddenly you come across an acronym you’ve never seen before. “What the heck is ‘POIDH’?”
Well, as it happens, POIDH stands for “Pictures, Or It Didn’t Happen”—one of dozens of acronyms that have cropped up as the digital age forces people to embrace brevity—be it 140 character or fewer—in their quest to communicate.
We’ve combed the interwebs for some of the best and most-used acronyms and abbreviations out there—did you know that CNRHKYITF stands for “Chuck Norris Roundhouse Kick You In The Face”? Random!—and culled 101 acronyms and abbreviations that you can start working into your g-chats, text messages, tweets, Instagram captions, emails, and anywhere else you so desire.
THE BASICS
These are the kinds of acronyms and abbreviations you probably see all the time. Heck, if you’ve used G-chat, AIM, or text messages at any point in the past 10 years, none of these should really raise eyebrows.
BD: Big Deal
BF: Boyfriend
BRB: Be Right Back
BTW: By The Way
GF: Girlfriend
HBD: Happy Birthday
JK: Just Kidding
KK: Cool, Okay (Kewl Kewl)
LMK: Let Me Know
LOL: Laugh Out Loud
MYOB: Mind Your Own Business
NBD: No Big Deal
NVM: Nevermind
Obv or Obvi: Obviously
OMG: Oh My God
Pls or Plz: Please
Q or QQ: Question or Quick Question
RLY: Really
SRLSY: Seriously
TMI: Too Much Information
TY: Thank You
TYVM: Thank You Very Much
YW: You’re Welcome
GREAT FOR DAILY USE
From office lingo to sassy retorts, these are great phrases to work into your daily chatting, tweeting, texting life.
FOMO: Fear Of Missing Out
FTFY: Fixed This For You
FTW: For The Win
FYA or FYE: For Your Amusement or For Your Entertainment
GTI: Going Through It
HTH: Here to Help or Happy to Help
IRL: In Real Life
ICYMI: In Case You Missed It
ICYWW: In Case You Were Wondering
NBC: Nobody Cares Though
NTW: Not To Worry
OTD: Of The Day
also see: OOTD: Outfit Of The Day; QOTD: Quote of the Day; FOTD — Find Of the Day
POIDH: Pictures Or It Didn’t Happen
YOLO: You Only Live Once
ZOMG: Oh My God, but, like, more emphatic
OPINIONS & REACTIONS
We all know half of your time online in spent reacting to things, and/or stating your opinion. Here are some helpful acronyms and abbreviations to make your work easy.
AFAIK: As Far As I Know
DGYF: Dang Girl You Fine
FWIW: For What It’s Worth
IDC: I Don’t Care
IDK: I Don’t Know
IIRC: If I Remember Correctly
IMHO: In My Honest Opinion
IMO: In My Opinion
Jell or Jellz: Jealous
JSYK: Just So You Know
LMAO: Laughing My Ass Off
also see: LMFAO: Laughing My F—ing Ass Off
NTS: Note to Self
ROFL: Rolling On the Floor Laughing
ROFLMAO: Rolling On the Floor Laughing My Ass Off
SMH: Shaking My Head
TBH: To Be Honest
TL;DR: Too Long; Didn’t Read
YGTR: You Got That Right
THE NAUGHTIES
C’mon, half the fun of acronyms is being able to use nasty words online without overtly offending people, right? Here are 13 goodies that you can start peppering into your tweets with relish.
AYKMWTS: Are You Kidding Me With This Sh—?
BAMF: Bad Ass Mother F—er
FFS: For F—’s Sake
FML: F— My Life
HYFR: Hell Yeah F—ing Right (Also, as it happens, a Drake song)
IDGAF: I Don’t Give A F—
NFW: No F—ing Way
PITA: Pain In The Ass
POS: Piece of Sh—
SOL: Sh— Outta Luck
STFU: Shut the F— Up
TF: The F—
WTF: What The F—
TIMELY TOPICS
Acronyms and abbreviations are all about saving time, so here are some great ones to use on the go.
BFN: Bye For Now
CU: See You
CYL: See You Later // Check You Later // Catch You Later
GTG: Got to Go
OMW: On My Way
RN: Right Now
TTYL: Talk To You Later
TYT: Take Your time
COMMON ON SOCIAL
What the heck is an “MT” on Twitter? What does “CC” actually stand for? All these questions and more, answered below.
CC: Carbon Copy
CX: Correction
DM: Direct Message
FB: Facebook
#FBF: Flash-Back Friday
#FF: Follow Friday
HT or H/T: Hat Tip (A way of crediting or attributing something you’re posting to someone else)
IG or Insta: Instagram
MT: Modified Tweet
OH: Overheard
PRT: Partial Retweet
RT: Retweet
SO or S/O: Shout Out
#TBT: Throw-Back Thursday
OLDIES BUT GOODIES
These acronyms have been around forever—since the days we were all using those America Online (aka AOL) start-up discs.
AWOL: Away While Online
BFF: Best Friend Forever
NSFW: Not Safe For Work
OG: Original Gangster
PSA: Public Service Announcement
PDA: Public Display of Affection