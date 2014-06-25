101 Social Media Acronyms and Abbreviations (And What They Mean!)

It’s happened to all of us. You’re cruising through your Twitter or Instagram feed, reading dispatches from folks you follow, when suddenly you come across an acronym you’ve never seen before. “What the heck is ‘POIDH’?”

Well, as it happens, POIDH stands for “Pictures, Or It Didn’t Happen”—one of dozens of acronyms that have cropped up as the digital age forces people to embrace brevity—be it 140 character or fewer—in their quest to communicate.

We’ve combed the interwebs for some of the best and most-used acronyms and abbreviations out there—did you know that CNRHKYITF stands for “Chuck Norris Roundhouse Kick You In The Face”? Random!—and culled 101 acronyms and abbreviations that you can start working into your g-chats, text messages, tweets, Instagram captions, emails, and anywhere else you so desire.

THE BASICS

These are the kinds of acronyms and abbreviations you probably see all the time. Heck, if you’ve used G-chat, AIM, or text messages at any point in the past 10 years, none of these should really raise eyebrows.

BD: Big Deal

BF: Boyfriend

BRB: Be Right Back

BTW: By The Way

GF: Girlfriend

HBD: Happy Birthday

JK: Just Kidding

KK: Cool, Okay (Kewl Kewl)

LMK: Let Me Know

LOL: Laugh Out Loud

MYOB: Mind Your Own Business

NBD: No Big Deal

NVM: Nevermind

Obv or Obvi: Obviously

OMG: Oh My God

Pls or Plz: Please

Q or QQ: Question or Quick Question

RLY: Really

SRLSY: Seriously

TMI: Too Much Information

TY: Thank You

TYVM: Thank You Very Much

YW: You’re Welcome

GREAT FOR DAILY USE

From office lingo to sassy retorts, these are great phrases to work into your daily chatting, tweeting, texting life.

FOMO: Fear Of Missing Out

FTFY: Fixed This For You

FTW: For The Win

FYA or FYE: For Your Amusement or For Your Entertainment



GTI: Going Through It

HTH: Here to Help or Happy to Help

IRL: In Real Life

ICYMI: In Case You Missed It

ICYWW: In Case You Were Wondering

NBC: Nobody Cares Though

NTW: Not To Worry

OTD: Of The Day

also see: OOTD: Outfit Of The Day; QOTD: Quote of the Day; FOTD — Find Of the Day

POIDH: Pictures Or It Didn’t Happen

YOLO: You Only Live Once

ZOMG: Oh My God, but, like, more emphatic

OPINIONS & REACTIONS

We all know half of your time online in spent reacting to things, and/or stating your opinion. Here are some helpful acronyms and abbreviations to make your work easy.

AFAIK: As Far As I Know

DGYF: Dang Girl You Fine

FWIW: For What It’s Worth

IDC: I Don’t Care

IDK: I Don’t Know



IIRC: If I Remember Correctly

IMHO: In My Honest Opinion

IMO: In My Opinion

Jell or Jellz: Jealous

JSYK: Just So You Know

LMAO: Laughing My Ass Off

also see: LMFAO: Laughing My F—ing Ass Off



NTS: Note to Self

ROFL: Rolling On the Floor Laughing

ROFLMAO: Rolling On the Floor Laughing My Ass Off

SMH: Shaking My Head

TBH: To Be Honest

TL;DR: Too Long; Didn’t Read

YGTR: You Got That Right

THE NAUGHTIES

C’mon, half the fun of acronyms is being able to use nasty words online without overtly offending people, right? Here are 13 goodies that you can start peppering into your tweets with relish.

AYKMWTS: Are You Kidding Me With This Sh—?

BAMF: Bad Ass Mother F—er

FFS: For F—’s Sake

FML: F— My Life

HYFR: Hell Yeah F—ing Right (Also, as it happens, a Drake song)

IDGAF: I Don’t Give A F—



NFW: No F—ing Way

PITA: Pain In The Ass

POS: Piece of Sh—

SOL: Sh— Outta Luck

STFU: Shut the F— Up

TF: The F—

WTF: What The F—

TIMELY TOPICS

Acronyms and abbreviations are all about saving time, so here are some great ones to use on the go.

BFN: Bye For Now

CU: See You

CYL: See You Later // Check You Later // Catch You Later

GTG: Got to Go

OMW: On My Way

RN: Right Now

TTYL: Talk To You Later

TYT: Take Your time

COMMON ON SOCIAL

What the heck is an “MT” on Twitter? What does “CC” actually stand for? All these questions and more, answered below.

CC: Carbon Copy

CX: Correction

DM: Direct Message

FB: Facebook

#FBF: Flash-Back Friday

#FF: Follow Friday

HT or H/T: Hat Tip (A way of crediting or attributing something you’re posting to someone else)



IG or Insta: Instagram

MT: Modified Tweet

OH: Overheard

PRT: Partial Retweet

RT: Retweet

SO or S/O: Shout Out

#TBT: Throw-Back Thursday

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

These acronyms have been around forever—since the days we were all using those America Online (aka AOL) start-up discs.

AWOL: Away While Online

BFF: Best Friend Forever

NSFW: Not Safe For Work

OG: Original Gangster

PSA: Public Service Announcement

PDA: Public Display of Affection