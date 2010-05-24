SoCal Goes Japanese – Velvet Collaborates With Uniqlo On Basics Collection

Sneak peek of upcoming Velvet and Uniqlo collaboration line.

With some brow furrow-inducing collaborations as of late (see: interior design guru Jonathan Adler for denim brand 7 For All Mankind) it’s refreshing to see one that actually makes sense. Southern California-based creators of easy basics Velvet by Graham and Spencer, joins Japan-based creators of, well, easy basics Uniqlo. And in the “great minds think alike” collaboration, the duo is set to launch a collection of feminine knits including pants, tops and dresses for Spring/Summer 2010.

Velvet’s Jenny Graham and Toni Spencer join the ranks of other high profile fashion folk who have worked with the fast growing retailer, including Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang, and Steven Alan, as well as a long-term design partnership with minimalist Jil Sander.

We really enjoyed designing this line for them, Spencer enthused.

It was an exciting challenge to create something unique for the contemporary Uniqlo customer,” she added.

Uniqlo + Velvet launches June 17, and will consist of four mini collections comprised of 14 items, including classic pieces like basic tees mixed with more of-the-moment styles like jersey harem pants. And true to basics form, the palette offers neutral tones like light grey, though with a few lavender and bold pink pieces included for good measure.

Plus, those out to save some dinero, er, everybody will be pleasantly surprised by the price point prices hover around $15.50 (as opposed to Velvet’s usual $55-$200 range). It turns out the collaboration isn’t some one-off affair. Come fall, watch for a cashmere line from the newly found duo.



All images courtesy of Uniqlo.

