Hotel Pillows Are Taking Over TikTok & These Are On Sale for 30% Off for Prime Day

When you go on a luxe vacation, one of the best parts about staying in a hotel is absolutely burying yourself in the lush and fluffy comforters, pillows and sheets on the bed. That being said, one of the worst parts of returning home used to be adjusting back to your subpar bedspread. But nowadays, hotel bedding is all over the internet to purchase and use at home.

That must be why TikTok is so obsessed with hotel finds on for the home. If you can grab a great deal on a high-quality pillow that they stock in resorts around the world, why wouldn’t you. If you’ve been waiting to spruce up your home, now is the perfect time. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the Sobel Westex hotel pillow collection is majorly discounted by up to 30% off. You can pick up a full set for your bed or even some extras for your guest rooms without breaking the bank.

Sobel Westex of course touts that they are the brand used in resorts and hotels across the globe, but one Amazon reviewer spilled the tea on exactly where you can find them. After staying in a Disney World resort, one shopper wrote to Disney and asked where the pillows were from. The resort responded that they’re none other than Sobel. “Well…this is it,” they wrote. “I bought two for me, and will be buying more for my family! These are soft and squishy but still somehow supportive. I can’t find one for back sleepers just yet, but when I do I will buy that one as well.”

Sobel Westex: Hotel Sobella Side Sleeper Pillow, Queen Size

If you’re a side sleeper, Sobel has pillows matched to your sleeping style, with medium-firm support for those who sleep on their side. IDK about you, but I’m a side sleeper and definitely need the perfect amount of lift between my neck and chin in order to fall asleep in a flash.

They also have pillows for back and stomach sleepers, all in the same hotel quality, the thickness just varies depending on what position you’re used to zonking out in.

Sobel Westex: Sahara Nights Back and Stomach Sleeper Pillow

Although these pillows typically retail for $60, the reviewers who have snagged them for $40 say they’re better than the hotel pillows on the market that cost upwards of $80. “I have not tried those $80 dollar worlds best pillows, but my goodness, we are so completely satisfied with these pillows,” wrote one shopper.

Another said they’ve virtually eliminated their neck pain . “I was in a hotel in Savannah Georgia and they had these pillows,” they wrote, “so I ordered them for home because for the first time I woke up without a headache or neck pain. I’ve had two neck surgeries and I’ve been searching high and low for good pillows! These are them! Best pillows ever.”

Grab these pillows for your next staycation at home or just to have luxe sleep every night for the rest of your life. The reviews speak for themselves. The Sobel sale kicked off on Prime Day for 30 percent off, but after PD ends, they’ll be on sale for 20 percent off through August 2022.

