So You Think You Can Design? Enter This Uniqlo Contest!

Japanese fast fashion retailer Uniqlo‘s UT Grand Prix program, now in its 8th year, was created to spotlight new design talents in the form of an annual t-shirt design competition. This year, the company has partnered with Cola-Cola, which means that entries have to be inspired by the beverage or its history, whether you’re highlighting its iconic bottle shape or classic advertising campaigns.

There are cash prizes involved ($10,000 for the grand prize winner!), and 10 entrants will see their work sold in Uniqlo stores worldwide next Spring. You have until September 12, 2011 to submit a design, and the best part is that you don’t need to know how to draw or sew to enter this contest! It’s more about having graphic design skills and an original point of view. Time to put those art school skills to work, perhaps?

For more information, visit the contest website.

Above: Left, the call for entry. Right, last year’s winning design.