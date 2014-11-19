So, Rob Kardashian is Now Designing Onesies

When you’ve got one sister taking over the modeling world and another one breaking the internet with her bare ass, you know you’ve gotta make a splash somehow. And while Kylie Jenner’s going the extensions route, brother Rob Kardashian is getting in on another exclusive item: the onesie.

Yes, onesies. Worn by babies and annoying adults alike, onesies have made a comeback in recent years. Much like the ugly Christmas sweater before it, it was kitschy and kinda funny when it first appeared on the scene, and then immediately petered out as something only… you know… babies wear, could.

Okay fine, the onesie is actually part of the male Kardashian’s new Arthur George line of loungewear.

“Coming soon to select Macy’s stores, @robkardashian‘s loungewear line @arthurgeorge87!!” Kris Jenner posted on Instagram. “Go to AGloungewear.com for more info! Love you@robkardashian!! #ProudMama.”

Loungewear is an interesting choice for Rob, who’s seemingly fighting his own urge to get off the couch, but we’re happy he’s at least trying to keep up with his very busy sisters.

No word yet on what exactly the collection will include (the website is surprisingly bare), but if it’s anything like Kim, Khloe and Kourtney’s Babies ‘R’ Us line of children clothes, it should be pretty darn cute. (His socks and tights are!)

Let’s just hope it sells better than Kendall & Kylie’s dystopian “novel,” yes?