So Natural: 12 Items That Meld With Your Inner Earth Goddess

Jewelry that’s considered earthy doesn’t need to be made of hemp and have a vague scent of patchouli oil that lingers from the hippie store it came from. Channeling your inner boho goddess is less about the overt, literally made from the earth, stereotypical looks from anywhere Grateful Dead tees are sold and more about natural cut stones, Native American influences, beading and organic shapes.

The pieces can be gold, precious or costume, as long as they work with that white maxi dress you’ve been waiting to rock and make you maybe, kind of want to spin in circles while, possibly or not, chanting. Click through for 12 pieces that get the job done.