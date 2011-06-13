StyleCaster
Share

So Natural: 12 Items That Meld With Your Inner Earth Goddess

What's hot
StyleCaster

So Natural: 12 Items That Meld With Your Inner Earth Goddess

Kerry Pieri
by
So Natural: 12 Items That Meld With Your Inner Earth Goddess
13 Start slideshow

Jewelry that’s considered earthy doesn’t need to be made of hemp and have a vague scent of patchouli oil that lingers from the hippie store it came from. Channeling your inner boho goddess is less about the overt, literally made from the earth, stereotypical looks from anywhere Grateful Dead tees are sold and more about natural cut stones, Native American influences, beading and organic shapes.

The pieces can be gold, precious or costume, as long as they work with that white maxi dress you’ve been waiting to rock and make you maybe, kind of want to spin in circles while, possibly or not, chanting. Click through for 12 pieces that get the job done.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Marc by Marc Jacobs color block bangle, $68, at Shopbop

Citrine by the Stones Tassel Pendant Necklace, $245, at Shopbop

House of Harlow ring, $65, at Shopbop

Chan Luu friendship bracelet, $345, at Net-a-Porter

Kenneth Jay Lane bracelet, $120, at Net-a-Porter

Crackle bead necklace, $20, at Topshop

Topshop cocktail ring, $28, at Topshop

Asos feather earrings, $13.79, at Asos

Asos tassel earrings, $27.58, at Asos

Trapeze necklace, $34, at Urban Outfitters

Negative Space ring, $24, at Urban Outfitters

Yves Saint Laurent arty natural ring, $275, at Net-a-Porter

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Polaroids From Abroad: Arnhem Mode Biennale, Holland

Polaroids From Abroad: Arnhem Mode Biennale, Holland
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share