So, Being A Crazy Cat-Lady Might Actually Be Chic Now

First came the United Bamboo Cat Calendar. Then, there was the Miu Miu cat-print frenzy of Spring 2010. And now, what I hoped would be an endearing yet ephemeral trend is back in actionfeline fashion.

Not only did Anna Sui send models down her Fall 2011 runway in cat hats, Riccardo Tisci’s latest Givenchy collection was completely panther-centric, and included both caps with cat ears and fur-covered cat-eye specs. Coincidentally, two major celebrities cuddle up with kitties this month in the glossiesBritney Spears in the spring issue of V, and Amanda Seyfried in April’s Elle.

I’ll confess, I don’t like cats. Plus, I’m allergic. So there’s nothing currently in fashion that disturbs me as much as this feline fixationespecially since I’ve watched one too many episodes of Animal Hoarding lately. Even if you’re a huge proponent of your furry pet, would you partake in this cat fashion craze?