Snuggie Gets a Little Help From Weezer

Weezer just announced that as a part of their “Raditude” album release, they will release a special edition band Snuggie–the blanket with sleeves (finally!). The Snuggie is basically for people who are incapable of using those slippery blankets like a decent human being.

Weezer is running two special promotional offers: Buy the Weezer Snuggie for $29.99 and get “Raditude” for free OR buy Raditude for $29.99 and get the Weezer Snuggie for free! You can also spoil yourself by purchasing the $50 zebra striped Weezer Snuggie with the “Raditude” album and photobook.

For those unfamiliar, here’s the ad for the Weezer Snuggie:

Sometimes I don’t know whether I’m on the inside or outside of Weezer’s jokes on the world…