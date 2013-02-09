Snowy street style at New York Fashion Week: Outside Rag & Bone

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

Day 2 of New York Fashion Week took an interesting turn, as the entire city found themselves attempting to wrangle the beginnings of what was poised to be a pretty epic blizzard (or an epic slush-fest, at the very least). Naturally, that didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed enviably inappropriate.

In the early evening, we decamped to the city’s midtown area—where Rag & Bone‘s Fall 2013 runway show was being held at the New York City Post Office—and spotted a seriously staggering array of fashion’s elite. By then, the snow was coming down hard, dusting showgoers’ clothes in an etheral, almost dreamlike quality.

Click through to see a cavalcade Fashion Week attendees braving the elements—and still looking remarkably chic.

All photos by Jenny Norris

