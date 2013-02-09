StyleCaster
Share

Snowy street style at New York Fashion Week: Outside Rag & Bone

What's hot
StyleCaster

Snowy street style at New York Fashion Week: Outside Rag & Bone

Perrie Samotin
by
Snowy street style at New York Fashion Week: Outside Rag & Bone
20 Start slideshow

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

Day 2 of New York Fashion Week took an interesting turn, as the entire city found themselves attempting to wrangle the beginnings of what was poised to be a pretty epic blizzard (or an epic slush-fest, at the very least). Naturally, that didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed enviably inappropriate.

In the early evening, we decamped to the city’s midtown area—where Rag & Bone‘s Fall 2013 runway show was being held at the New York City Post Office—and spotted a seriously staggering array of fashion’s elite. By then, the snow was coming down hard, dusting showgoers’ clothes in an etheral, almost dreamlike quality.

Click through to see a cavalcade Fashion Week attendees braving the elements—and still looking remarkably chic.

All photos by Jenny Norris

RELATED: Snowy Street Style at Jason Wu: Alison Williams, Miroslava Duma, Anna Wintour, More

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Looking chic in a fur coat and a beanie.

Outside Rag & Bone

A patterned coat and white jeans.

A varsity-style jacket and checkered skirt outside Rag & Bone.

Amazing details outside Rag & Bone.

Blogger Susie Bubble in a floral skirt, white shoes, and a moto jacket.

Khaki in the snow.

Fur hat, fur boots.

A wide-brim hat and a turban.

Photographers outside Rag & Bone

If you have to wear anow boots, might as well make them neon.

Colored fur outside Rag & Bone.

Colored fur outside Rag & Bone

Fashion Toast blogger Rumi Neely in a cropped fur jacket.

Shades in the snow.

The snow didn't stop this showgoer from rocking fur booties.

Another fur coat outside Rag & Bone.

Color-blocked trousers and orange heels.

Another fur hat outside Rag & Bone.

Ourside Rag & Bone.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Prabal Gurung For Target Launches Tomorrow! Check Out Every Item Here Before...

Prabal Gurung For Target Launches Tomorrow! Check Out Every Item Here Before...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share