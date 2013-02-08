StyleCaster
Snowy Street Style at Jason Wu: Allison Williams, Miroslava Duma, Anna Wintour, more

Perrie Samotin
by
For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

Day 2 of New York Fashion Week took an interesting turn, as the entire city found themselves attempting to wrangle the beginnings of what’s likely poised to be a pretty epic blizzard (or an epic slush-fest, at the very least). Naturally, that didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed enviably inappropriate.

In the afternoon, we decamped to the city’s chic Park Avenue—where Jason Wu was holding his Fall 2013 runway show—and spotted a seriously staggering array of fashion’s elite. In the span of a few minutes, we caught Anna Wintour (bone-dry, shocker), Hamish Bowles, bloggers and BFFs Rumi Neely and BryanBoy, “Girls” star (and budding fashion plate) Allison Williams, Russian It girls Miroslava Duma and Anya Ziourova, and a cavalcade of other Fashion Week attendees all trying to stay dry and look chic—not an easy feat, but one seemingly accomplished.

Click through for 30 must-see major street style pictures outside the Jason Wu show and let us know—which look is your favorite?  

(All photos by Jenny Norris)

1 of 29

"Girls" star Alison Williams looks prim in black and white.

(Photo: Jenny Norris)

Stylist and Tatler Russia fashion director Anya Ziourova in winter white.

(Photo: Jenny Norris)

Buro 24/7 founder and all-around Russian It girl Miroslava Duma in an oversized coat and pop-of-color hat.

Miroslava Duma

Fashion Toast blogger Rumi Neely rocks leather shorts and a hooded anorak.

(Photo: Jenny Norris)

Anna Wintour won't let the sleet stop her from wearing a colored fur collar.

City and country: A heritage, slightly menswear-inspired look on the left, and an I Heart NY sweatshirt on the right. 

(Photo: Jenny Norris)

A stylish pair at Jason Wu.

Mixed graphic prints and a yellow coat at Jason Wu.

An exceptionally chic trio outside Jason Wu.

Famed New York fashion editor Lynn Yaeger

(Photo: Jenny Norris)

Iconic New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham in his usual attire.

(Photo: Jenny Norris)

Vogue's Hamish Bowles 

Black and white at Jason Wu.

Blogger BryanBoy

Boy's studded loafers (and no socks) at Jason Wu.

A classic trench, a fut hat, and a Céline tote. 

Jenny Shimizu rocks an army green parka outside Jason Wu.

Clogs outside Jason Wu

(Photo: Jenny Norris)

Chic splashes of color at Jason Wu.

Model and actress Jamie King rocks red lips 

Stylish in a classic trench.

Cobalt heels outside Jason Wu.

A model a black and white scarf and fur-lined coat

Keeping warm outside Jason Wu in a patterned parka. 

Models outside Jason Wu.

A shearling coat outside Jason Wu.

A major fut hat at Jason Wu.

Finally, someone in rain boots! 

