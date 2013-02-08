Snowy Street Style at Jason Wu: Allison Williams, Miroslava Duma, Anna Wintour, more

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

Day 2 of New York Fashion Week took an interesting turn, as the entire city found themselves attempting to wrangle the beginnings of what’s likely poised to be a pretty epic blizzard (or an epic slush-fest, at the very least). Naturally, that didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed enviably inappropriate.

In the afternoon, we decamped to the city’s chic Park Avenue—where Jason Wu was holding his Fall 2013 runway show—and spotted a seriously staggering array of fashion’s elite. In the span of a few minutes, we caught Anna Wintour (bone-dry, shocker), Hamish Bowles, bloggers and BFFs Rumi Neely and BryanBoy, “Girls” star (and budding fashion plate) Allison Williams, Russian It girls Miroslava Duma and Anya Ziourova, and a cavalcade of other Fashion Week attendees all trying to stay dry and look chic—not an easy feat, but one seemingly accomplished.

Click through for 30 must-see major street style pictures outside the Jason Wu show and let us know—which look is your favorite?

(All photos by Jenny Norris)

