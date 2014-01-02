10 Pairs of Stylish Snow Boots That Mean Business (For Less Than $200)

With a major snow storm set to hit the East coast any minute, which got us thinking about what, exactly, we’re going to put on our feet when the storm hits.

Investing in a brand new pair of snow boots, while an attractive option, can also be a challenge—the high-quality ones can run as much as $500 a pop. And with the holidays just ’round the bend, dropping a giant stack of cash on one pair of boots seems unwise. Fortunately, there are a hefty number of cute options out there for less than $200.

We found 10 solid pairs of snow boots that won’t break the bank but will break through the ice, if that needs to happen. Click through the gallery to see the ones we found, from strong brands like Sperry, Sorel, and even North Face.