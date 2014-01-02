StyleCaster
10 Pairs of Stylish Snow Boots That Mean Business (For Less Than $200)

Meghan Blalock
by
With a major snow storm set to hit the East coast any minute, which got us thinking about what, exactly, we’re going to put on our feet when the storm hits.

Investing in a brand new pair of snow boots, while an attractive option, can also be a challenge—the high-quality ones can run as much as $500 a pop. And with the holidays just ’round the bend, dropping a giant stack of cash on one pair of boots seems unwise. Fortunately, there are a hefty number of cute options out there for less than $200.

We found 10 solid pairs of snow boots that won’t break the bank but will break through the ice, if that needs to happen. Click through the gallery to see the ones we found, from strong brands like Sperry, Sorel, and even North Face.

Holwick Snow Boot, $128; at Jack Willis

Barts Faux Fur Snow Boots, $100; at ASOS

They also come in white!

Barts Faux Fur Snow Boots, $133; at ASOS

Sorel Conquest Carly Leather Snow Boot, $165; at Shirise

Muk Luks Alaska Snow Boots, $122; at Target

Highland Snow Boot, $150; at Sperry Topsider
 

Barts Quilted Faux Fur Snow Boots, $105; at ASOS
 

Sorel 1964 Pac T Leather Snow Boot, $130; at Lord & Taylor

North Face Nupste Fur Boots, $137; at John Lewis

Sorel Tofino Boot, $113; at Nordstrom

