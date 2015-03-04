Snoop Dogg Made His Paris Fashion Week Debut in a Very Victoria’s Secret-Inspired Show

Snoop Dogg performed a surprise gig on the first day of Paris Fashion Week, rapping at the Etam lingerie show.

The showcase was kind of like Europe’s not-so-subtle take on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Almost-naked models strutted against a floral Union Jack backdrop wearing retro floral briefs, as well as red, white, and blue bikinis–all while Snoop performed former hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Swimwear models carried inflatable dolphins and bubbles floated around the stage, because: Ocean, beach, water.

While VS puts on performances by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, Etam’s show featured the Ting Tings, and Lilly Wood and the Prick, and of course Snoop.