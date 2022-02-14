Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth Reveals How He Compares to Other Halftime Show Performers

With more than 35 million albums sold worldwide (not to mention a cannabis business, a production company and his own record label), Snoop Dogg‘s net worth is in the hundreds of millions.

Snoop Dogg—whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.—was born on October 20, 1971, in Long Beach, California. When he was a child, his parents nicknamed him “Snoopy” because of his love of Charlie Brown’s pet dog in the Peanuts comics, according to All Music. Snoop, who rapping when he was in the sixth grade, sold candy, delivered newspapers and bagged groceries to help his family make ends meet. After he graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 1989, Snoop was arrested for the possession of cocaine and spent the next three years in and out of jails. During that time, Snoop and his two cousins, Nate Dogg and Lil’ ½ Dead, as well as his friend, Warren G., recorded their first homemade tapes under the group name 213 (the Long Beach area code they were from.) Warren G. gave one of the tapes to his stepbrother, Dr. Dre, who was impressed by Snoop and started working with him under the stage name Snoop Doggy Dogg. (Snoop later dropped the middle part of his stage name to shorten it to just Snoop Dogg.)

In 1993, Snoop released his first album, Doggystyle, with Dr. Dre’s Death Row Records. The album went on to reach number one on the Billboard 200 and sell more than 11,000,000 worldwide, certifying it seven times platinum. Snoop went on to release 18 more albums, including 1996’s The Doggfather and 1998’s Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, which both reached number one on the Billboard 200. Since his the release of his first album, Snoop has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide and 25 million albums in the United States. He’s also been nominated for 15 Grammy awards and won two MTV Video Music Awards.

Snoop, who has also launched acting career with dozens of movie and TV show credits under his name, is also the founder and CEO of his own record label, Doggystyle Records, and owns his production company, Snoopadelic Films. He also the co-founder of his own cannabis company, Casa Verde Capital, which is worth more than $200 million, according to Tech Crunch. In an interview with GQ in 2021, Snoop opened up about he didn’t think he would still be as relevant as he is into his 50s. “In hip-hop, we weren’t taught we could grow old and be in this thing. When we was young, 50 was old. Fifty was an old man in a wheelchair, talking shit, eating peanuts, and throwing shells on the porch all day. Our 50 is different. Our 50 is agile. Our mind is there, we sharp, we still got the will to win, and we hate to fucking lose. Even at 50,” he said at the time.

He continued,” You just got to be thankful that hip-hop was born. Because this is what the seed was planted for, so it can grow. Like I was saying earlier about giving respect to the forefathers, to the people who started hip-hop, the ones who didn’t get record deals. This is what this shit is about, to be able to take it to this level and let it keep growing and growing and growing, and get to an age where they treat us like rock-and-roll artists. Rock and roll don’t have no age on it. Don’t nobody ever say, “’he Rolling Stones is 70 years old. Them old mutherfuckas need to sit down somewhere.’ They say, ‘The Rolling Stones is doing a stadium concert!'”

So what is Snoop Dogg‘s net worth? Read on for what we know about Snoop Dogg’s net worth and how much he made for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show and other milestone moments from his career.

How much did Snoop Dogg make from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022?

How much did Snoop Dogg make from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022? Snoop Dogg was one of five Halftime Show performers at the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, alongside Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. (Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe were also featured performers, while Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem.)

So…how much did Snoop Dogg make as a 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer? The answer is nothing. According to National Football League spokesperson Joanna Hunter, Super Bowl Halftime Show performers aren’t paid but the NFL does cover the expenses for their performance. “We do not pay the artists,” Hunter told Forbes in 2016. “We cover expenses and production costs.” However, there is a limit to how much the NFL will pay. The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby told Billboard in 2021 that the “Starboy” singer contributed $7 million of his own money to “make this halftime show be what he envisioned” when he performed at the Super Bowl LV.

According to Forbes, the total production cost for Beyoncé’s 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was $600,000, though some reports claim that the number was $10 million. So why aren’t Super Bowl Halftime Show performers paid? With more than 100 million people who tune into the Super Bowl each year, the Halftime Show often serves as free promotion for its performers. According to Forbes, Bruno Mars’ 2012 album, Unorthodox Jukebox, soared from number seven to number three on the Billboard 200 after he performed at the Super Bowl in 2014. The magazine also reported that sales for Unorthodox Jukebox spiked by 92 percent to 81,000 after his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Beyoncé’s 4 also saw a similar spike of 59 percent after she performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013.

According to Spotify, Shakira’s streams spiked by 230 percent, while Jennifer Lopez’s streams went up by 335 percent after they performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020. Justin Timberlake’s sales also rose by 534 percent after his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2018, according to Billboard. Katy Perry’s manager, Steven Jensen, also told Forbes in 2015 that her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance “took her from being a big star to the stratosphere.” Perry’s manager also told the magazine that, as a result of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Perry’s endorsement deals doubled.

What is Snoop Dogg’s net worth?

What is Snoop Dogg’s net worth? Snoop Dogg’s net worth is $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Of the five 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, Snoop has the third highest net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dr. Dre is worth the most at $500 million, followed by Eminem with $230 million. Snoop is above Kendrick Lamar, who is worth $75 million, and Mary J. Blige, who is worth $20 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Snoop made $17 million in 2007; $16 million in 2008; $11 million in 2009; $15 million in 2010; $14 million in 2011; $9 million in 2012; $10 million in 2013; $10 million in 2014; $10 million in 2015; $13 million in 2016; $17 million in 2017; $15 million in 2018; and $15 million in 2019. His highest-earning years were in 2007 and 2017. 2007 saw the premiere of Snoop’s reality TV series, Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, which ran on E! for two seasons until 2009. The year also saw Snoop guest star on USA Network’s Monk, as well as voice a role in the animated movie Arthur and the Invisibles. 2007 was also the year after Snoop released his eighth studio album, Tha Blue Carpet Treatment, which debuted at the end of 2006. The album peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 and went on to be certified platinum in the United States with more than 1 million units sold.

2017 saw Snoop made guest appearances on TV shows like The Simpsons and Growing Up: Hip Hop, as well as star in movies like Grow House. The year also saw Snoop release his fifteenth studio album, Neva Left. Along with his music career, Snoop Dogg’s net worth also include what he makes as the founder and CEO of his own record label, Doggystyle Records, and his production company, Snoopadelic Films. Snoop and Martha Stewart also premiered cooking show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, on VH1 in 2016. The success of the series also led Snoop and Stewart to star together in a 2017 Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile. Snoop Dogg’s net worth also includes what he made from his 2018 cook book, From Crook to Cook, which includes recipes and culinary tips he’s learned from Stewart and on his own.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2021, Snoop revealed his secret to his decades-long career. “The easiest thing you can do is just do you. I felt like doing me would be the easiest path to me remaining relevant in the industry. It’s originality and uniqueness. I just try to do me,” he said. He also told the newspaper about why he decided to pivot his career outside of music. “We weren’t into branding or any of that at first. We were just into making good music and trying to be the dopest shit in the world,” he said. “My branding and my business came when I was able to go to No Limit Records with Master P, and be under his guidance and his tutelage and his wisdom. He taught me how to be a better businessman, how to be more than just a rapper, but to be about my business. It’s called show business. I had mastered show. But Master P showed me how to master the business.”

Snoop is also the co-founder of the cannabis company Casa Verde Capital, which closed on a $100 million investment fund in 2020, according to Tech Crunch. Snoop told The New York Times that he never thought he could he could become so successful selling weed. “Not as many times as I went to jail for it. And it’s still on my criminal record. I don’t understand how it could go from being the most hated, the most vicious thing that you could do, to now everybody’s capitalizing off of it, and they’re leaning toward a demographic that can prosper off of it, as opposed to the demographic that created the business,” he said. “We should be able to have some of our people — that look like me — as executives, as C.E.O.s, as platform owners. You know, the top of the chain, not just the spokesperson or the brand ambassador. We need to be the brand owners.”

He continued, “I helped make this business famous before it became legal. The forefathers were the ones before me. The jazz musicians, the Bob Marleys, the Cheech and Chongs, the Willie Nelsons. All of those guys laid the foundation down. I just continued what they were doing and put a little bit more spice on. I’m still paying respect to them, and knowing that this is a love branch. Cannabis, marijuana, whatever you want to call it, is all about love and bringing people together.”

Snoop also told The New York Times that he started his cannabis company to try to close the Black Wealth Gap. “That’s why I’m trying to be one of those examples, of someone who creates his own everything, owns his own everything, and has a brand strong enough to compete with Levi’s and Miller and Kraft and all of these other brands that have been around for hundreds of years. That’s what I want the Snoop Dogg brand to be,” he said.