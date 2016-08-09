Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Team Up to Host Reality Cooking Show

Wouldn’t it be so funny if Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart sat together at a dinner party? What would happen? What would they talk about? Would Snoop ask Martha about prison? Would Martha ask Snoop to braid his hair? Would they trade gin-and-juice recipes? Would Snoop come to prefer his with a sprig of rosemary? The possibilities are endless, if obvious, and so you can imagine what VH1 executives were thinking when they green-lit the new reality show Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party.

The premise is simple: Each week, Snoop and Martha will host a dinner party with celebrity guests, serving a meal that is (allegedly) cooked by the unlikely duo. “At our dinner party, we will exemplify America’s fascination with food, entertaining, and celebrity,” Martha told VH1.com. “Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party will redesign the traditional food competition shows in a new, different, and very funny way.”

Snoop took a decidedly different tone, offering some very expected insight into how this show’s going to work. “My homegirl, Martha, and I have a special bond that goes back. We’re gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!”

Their “special bond” goes back to earlier this year when the two appeared on $100,000 Pyramid—the most surprising thing to come of all this may be that this show still exists—and Comedy Central’s Justin Bieber roast last year. Snoop has also appeared on Martha’s show several times over the years. You can see the natural chemistry VH1 is counting on in the clip below from 2008, when Snoop takes issue with Martha’s use of white pepper over black pepper in mashed potatoes.