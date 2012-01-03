Snoop Dogg Kills It For Charity On ‘The Price Is Right’

Ugh, what doesn’t Snoop Dogg do? The Doggfather has already made his mark on the music industry, the velvet tuxedo slipper industry, and a few other, er, industries that I don’t feel at liberty to mention on the site. Now, he’s taking philanthropy to new heights.

Yesterday, he made an appearance on The Price Is Right, alongside the one of the best former sitcom stars of all time, Drew Carey. Snoop played the game, winning$72,585 for his Snoop Youth Football League. The entire appearance is amazing, and he even imitated some of our favorite game show lines.

Check out Snoop as he gets down and dirty for charity below. God, how is he so perfect?