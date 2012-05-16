What Do Snoop Dogg and Karl Lagerfeld Have In Common? Trashy Euro Pop Music And Then Some…

Everybody, our dreams have finally been answered–West Coast 4 Lyfer Snoop Dogg and fashion über-star Karl Lagerfeld star together in a brand new music video for European singer/songwriter/DJ Jean Roch’s new single, “Saint Tropez.”

As you can guess, the song and the video are about the “ooh la la” seaside town of Saint Tropez in the South of France. Of course, it only makes sense that the video would feature lush landscape shots, half-naked video honeys, Snoop Dogg being Snoop Dogg and Karl Lagerfeld hanging out in the clouds like some sort of fashion god.

Watch the video down below and I dare you not to giggle (I mean, the song itself is just barely one-step up from Rebecca Black’s “Friday,” if you catch my drift)…