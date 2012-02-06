Snoop Dogg Has A Serious Style Emergency At The Super Bowl

While we normally expect diva-like behavior from stars like Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez, it turns out even The Doggfather has his moments.

This past Saturday in Indianapolis, Snoop performed at DirecTV’s Beach Bowl. His crowd-pleasing onstage romp, concluding in two dances dubbed as the “Pee on the Tree” and “Do It To Me,” brought the house down so much that he walked away with the event’s MVP award. But as in any life, a little rain must fall.

Overjoyed by his success, his teammates poured a “tub of ice water” on him, reminiscent of a classic scene in Varsity Blues. Needless to say, Snoop’s traditionally chill demeanor did not carry over. There was a scramble to find him dry socks, and eventually a young assistant had to strip down and pay his respects to the boss.

Snoop, relieved to be on dry land, was then seen excitedly playing with a hair straightener at a gifting suite, and scoring a bag of Keratin products. Fifteen years ago, Snoop would have been satisfied with a cup of gin and juice and a hoopty, but it seems times have changed. Look, I’m fascinated by the wild hair straightening procedures that dominates the lives of women too, so I really can’t blame him. Hats off to Snoop! Hope your hair is lookin’ glossy and glam.