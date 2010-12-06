Snooki’s ‘A Shore Thing’ And 9 More Notable Celeb Novelists

Why is it that celebrities never seem to be happy just doing one thing? Actors want to be singers, singers want to be actors and the famous-for-nothing celebs (I’m looking at you Kim K.) don’t seem to have a clue what they want to do. The latest must-have celeb occupation? Book writers! Everyone’s favorite Jersey Shore girl is even cashing in on the action.
I’m not talking about your typical memoirs or autobiographies, I’m talking full-on fiction novels. I probably won’t be asking for most of these books in my Christmas stocking, but I still gotta say kudos to them. Hey, how many of you have penned your own novel? Click through to check out some of the books from my favorite celebrities turned fiction writers (we’ll stay mum on the strong possibility of ghost writers for the sake of a solid round-up!).
Palo Alto by James Franco (2010)
From a daytime soap opera to Academy Award nominated movies, apparently James Franco is a man of many trades. Now he can add short story writer to his roster. The 11 stories included are all based around the lives of fictional teenagers in Franco's real-life hometown. From what I've read, the book can only be described as a strange mix of morbidity and youthful debauchery. (Available at amazon.com)
A Shore Thing by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Pure brilliance! Snooki's "novel," which is due out next year, is all about a girl looking for love on the boardwalk. Sound familiar? Well, unless you've somehow slept through the Jersey Shore phenomenon, then it should! Talk about art imitating life. Hopefully the character in the book will have a little more luck than Snooki had on the shore. (Available in stores in 2011)
Revenge by Sharon Osbourne (2010)
A book about two sisters who will stop at nothing to be famous whaaaat a clever plot. I mean it's not like I'm expecting Sharon Osbourne to write a Pulitzer Prize winner, but is a little originality too much to ask? Well at least she always has her America's Got Talent hosting gig to fall back on. (available at amazon.com)
Junior by Macaulay Culkin (2006)
This actor-turned-author's first novel received some mixed reviews. From what I've read, I'd say Culkin was a bit confused as to what he wanted to write here. Yes, it's fiction, but with a bit of his real-life thrown in and all in a rather messy journal format. So, he may not have a must-read book, but he does have Mila Kunis so I'd say he still gets the last laugh. (Available at amazon.com)
Swan by Naomi Campbell (1996)
A book about a well-known, British supermodel looking for a change. Really? The lesson here: If you're good at one thing, then stick to it. Naomi, that something is not writing. But the girl sure can work a runway! And at least she never tried to write again. (Available at amazon.com)
Elixir by Hilary Duff (2010)
Although it may look like she is following in the footsteps of her fellow Hollywood comrades, I have to admit that Duff shows some originality in her debut novel. Just to clarify, originality doesn't necessarily mean good but there is potential. Unlike Nicole and L.C., Duff isn't writing about the usual semi-fictional tales of L.A. socialites. Duff's is more of a mysterious and eerie love story. (Available at amazon.com)
Priceless by Nicole Richie (2010)
I'm not ashamed to admit it I bought Nicole Richie's first novel (The Truth About Diamonds) when it came out back in 2006. Granted I only got through the first 30 or so pages. Needless to say, I learned my lesson and won't be lining up to buy her new novel any time soon. But for those of you who didn't mind the first book, then by all means, enjoy! (Available at amazon.com)
Sugar and Spice: An L.A. Candy Novel by Lauren Conrad (2010)
L.C.'s L.A. Candy series have actually been incredibly successful. Her third installment came out in October and even though it isn't a #1 New York Times bestseller like her first couple of books, it still makes for a mindlessly entertaining read kind of like watching The Hills... (Available at amazon.com)
An Object Of Beauty by Steve Martin (2010)
Let Steve Martin serve as a model to all other wannabe celebrity writers. I've loved him ever since I watched Father of the Bride at my 4th grade slumber party (yes, it was on VHS), and Shopgirl is one of my favorite books. So even though I've yet to read his latest fiction novel, I have no doubt that it will be pure gold! (Available at amazon.com)
Ash Wednesday by Ethan Hawke (2003)
Hawke's first novel, The Hottest State wasn't exactly met with rave reviews, so it comes as a bit of a surprise that he decided to pen a second a few years ago. Nonetheless, the plot doesn't actually seem to be half bad: An AWOL army officer and his pregnant girlfriend are on a literal and figurative journey of self-discovery. I definitely see Kerouac-esque influences in this one... well that may be a bit of a stretch. (Available at amazon.com)