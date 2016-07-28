Snooki Just Dropped the Actual Worst Music Video of All Time

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has, inexplicably, decided to create and record a rap video—and then share it with her 9.8 million Instagram followers. Titled “Yung Mommy,” the clip is every bit the trainwreck you’d expect it to be, featuring the reality TV star in a leopard-print leotard, a tutu, and a superhero cape while soaring through the sky. Her two children, Lorenzo and Giovanna, also haven’t been spared from being featured in the confusing new clip. It’s actually so bad, it’s almost good.

“Yung Mommy” appears to be about Snooki’s role as a mom, and includes lyrics such as: “I used to be so wild, I was the life of the party. Now I’m all grown up so instead they call me Mommy.” Even more frightening—the track is impossible to get out of your head once you hear it. “Late nights getting reckless with J Woww, Sammy, and Ronnie. All these dudes were hopeless but then I met Jionni,” she continues, referring to husband Jionni LaValle.

Snooki doesn’t seem to be under any false illusions about her musical talents, however. When sharing the project with her followers on Instagram, she makes it clear the whole thing is meant to be tongue-in-cheek by writing, “Here it is. My first music video. I’ve decided to be an ass and record a song about my life and being a mom and shoot this fun and hysterical music video to go along with it. I hope I win a Grammy for this one. YOUNG MOMMY, OUT.”

After dropping her rap video, Snooki also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself filming on a green screen. It’s hard to say, but this part might be even worse. Watch the full music video above, but be warned—you can’t un-see this.