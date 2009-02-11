SNL’s The Lonely Island Releases First Album This Week

Oh, Saturday Night Live. Thank God you finally became relevant again since the introduction of Sarah Palin—the best thing to happen to SNL since Monica Lewinski. Well, also helping to keep present day SNL from, “Oh, remember when SNL was funny… thirty years ago… with Land Shark?” is Andy Samburg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone’s comedy singing trio The Lonely Island. Although the group produces SNL’s Digital Shorts, The Lonely Island is most readily recognized for writing and performing the song, “Dick in a Box” featuring Justin Timberlake.

Well, if you can’t find the link on YouTube anymore which you should because I just gave it to you, you’ll be happy to hear The Lonely Island group released their first album complete with DVD, “Incredibad” this week. (The group previously released another album under the name Incredibad… Semantics. Whatever.) The album features a slew of artists that contributed to the original SNL skits including Norah Jones, Natalie Portman and of course J.Timberlake. The album is also available on vinyl. (What?)

Well, I am at a complete loss for style suggestions because this group is almost as big of a style spazz ensemble as I am Monday through Sunday. With that said, all I can recommend to match The Lonely Island’s album release is an impeccable and contagious smile. If you can’t afford Dr. Jeff Golub-Evans diamond dust teeth whitening, try old reliable: Crest Whitening Strips. Without these, I’m pretty certain my daily, “grande black eye coffee in a venti cup with a cold soy milk topper” would have stained my teeth by now.

So slap on these strips for only 30 minutes twice a day to show off a brilliant smile as you laugh aloud to The Lonely Island’s, “Incredibad” DVD.