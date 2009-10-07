SNL: Sarah Palin and More to Have a Role in Barneys Holiday Windows

In celebration of Saturday Night Live‘s 35th birthday, the windows of Barney’s flagship store in New York City will represent some favorite moments from the show.

The department store is shying away from the environmentally-conscious windows they displayed from the past two holiday seasons and going for a more comedic theme, with the slogan, “Have a Witty Holiday.”

The windows will feature some iconic SNL skits and characters of the past 35 years, including the Coneheads, Tina Fey as Sarah Palin, and a Weekend Update news desk.

“The purpose of holiday marketing is to create desire and ignite consumer frenzy as much as possible,” creative director Simon Doonan said. The new holiday theme will aim to emphasize fun, and deemphasize the image of unattainable luxury for the brand.

The designs will be debut on November 16; several SNL stars are expected to be in attendance.

[WWD]