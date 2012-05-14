StyleCaster
Gaga, Blake Lively & More: Best ‘SNL’ Digital Short Celebrity Cameos Of All Time

Spencer Cain
by
My affections for Saturday Night Live have been waning over the past few years. While I used to rush home on Saturday nights to catch the comic magic take place on NBC (or watch it hungover on my DVR the next day), I now find myself routinely skipping the show unless the host is someone particularly nuts. Case in point: you better believe I was glued to the couch with a plate of mozzarella sticks when Lindsay Lohan was hosting.

Anyway, regardless of the fact that sometimes the show is lackluster at best, there is one category that never ceases to amaze: the “Digital Shorts.” The Digital Shorts showcase some of the most random talent in the world, including Susan Sarandon, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake, who has proved his prowess as a comedian in these hilarious sketches.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the best celebrity cameos in the Digital Shorts, and let me know what you think. Did anyone not make the cut? (Also, if you haven’t seen Natalie Portman rapping, you need to do so immediately, for your sanity.)

"3-Way (The Golden Rule)" features the fantastic Justin Timberlake as well as the surprising comic genius Lady Gaga. Justin and his buddy discuss the "golden rules" of a threesome -- which state that it's okay for two men to get involved as long as there's a chick in between. Classic bro behavior.

Natalie Portman rapping. If you haven't seen this legendary video, watch it now

Probably my favorite SNL moment of the past few years, "Hey! (Murray Hill)" brings James Franco and Blake Lively together. GOLD. 

Susan Sarandon and Justin Timberlake have a little sexual tryst in "Motherlover." Shortly after the clip premiered, it was revealed that Susan is the ultimate cougar. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? 

Sopranos babe Jamie-Lynn Sigler stars in "J*zz In My Pants." I think you get it, but you should watch it in case there's any confusion as to what this magical video is about. 

Justin Timberlake. "D*ck In A Box." No further comments necessary.

