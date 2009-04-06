Sneakers: The New Luxury Shoe

Is it just me or has there been a rather sudden and unusual influx of shockingly pricey sneakers flooding the shoe market as of late? With the new Sergio Rossi for Puma collaboration released on Net-a-Porter for $755 (!!!!), I found myself pondering the relative merits of that elusive combination of comfort and style versus the classic sex appeal of a pair of five-inch Louboutins (which retail at approximately the same price).

And then there are the new Golden Goose sneakers, which have a cool zipper right up the front, but also look as though they’ve been dragged through the mud and washed more than a few times. They go for $550 on La Garconne. Now I don’t know about you, but charging close to $600 for a pair of distressed canvas sneakers that could upon first glance pass for a pair of Chuck Taylors seems a bit….criminal.

Am I just totally out of the coolness loop? Do I need to make more forays into BK??

What do you think of this overpriced sneaker trend?

Clockwise from top left: Sergio Rossi for Puma satin sneaker pumps, $755, at net-a-porter.com; Maison Martin Margiela high-top sneaker, $595, at barneys.com; Golden Goose distressed sneakers, $550, at lagarconne.com; Lanvin cap-toe sneaker, $540, at barneys.com