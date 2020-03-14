The Summer 2020 Sneakers Trends Are a Street Style Lewk Just *Waiting* to Happen

Scroll To See More Images

In the past few years, sneakers have really had some time to shine. With the resurgence of the ’90s chunky sneaker and the platform sneaker making serious waves, there’s no denying the people freakin’ love sneakers. (The people is me. I love sneakers.) So, in what was mostly a search to make sure that the chunky dad sneaker was not going to go out of style—Don’t worry. It’s not.—I was able to round up the the top sneaker trends for summer 2020. After all, if we’re going to be a sneakers-obsessed society, we might as well keep up with the trends, right?

Although my love for sneakers is not likely to stray from the chunky Sketchers or OG Keds variety, I am open to seeing what trends will pop up when the weather is hot, hot, hot. If I’m out and about, there’s a 99 percent chance I’m probably wearing sneakers, so it just makes sense to broaden my horizons and check in on what the runways and street style say will be on everyone’s feet this summer. Sneakers are serious street style business, and these upcoming trends are no joke.

Whether you’re already a sneakers fan and, like me, want to absorb the latest styles into your shoe arsenal or you’re simply looking for a potential new summer shoe, the summer 2020 sneaker trends are here to get you inspired. Y’all better start putting together those street style ensembles, because these trends are big, bold and ready to star in any Instagram photoshoot.

1. Platform Sneakers

It’s time to get tall, y’all. Platform sneakers are in for summer 2020, and you’re seriously going to be seeing them everywhere. For all my shorties out there, this is a dream come true. Plus, platforms are way easier to walk in than sky-high heels, so you’ll have to worry less about falling while you’re out on the town.

Puma DEVA Suede Women’s Sneakers

Keds Triple Up Leopard

2. The Sock Sneaker

Is it a sock? Is it a boot? Is it a sneaker? Honestly, I’m kind of unsure what it is, but it’s trending for summer 2020. To me, the sock sneaker kind of looks like Pete Davidson in shoe form, which I guess isn’t really a bad thing. (I think Pete Davidson is kind of hot, OK?!) Love it or hate it, you’re sure to see sock sneakers gracing street style round-ups in the coming season.

DSW DKNY Marini Slip-On Sneaker

Amazon Onlymaker Sock Sneakers

3. Bright & Sunny Sneakers

We saw sunset hues all over the runways of fashion month, and the trend also applies to the sneakers we’re sure to see everywhere in summer 2020. It’s basically like walking around with the most beautiful part of nature on your feet—and who wouldn’t want that?

Cariuma OCA Low Canvas Sneaker

Vans Mini Cord Era Platform

4. The Dad (or Mom) Sneaker

Chunky sneakers will never die, and I’m very happy about it. Summer 2020 will bring even more of the ugly sneaker trend, and frankly, I cannot wait. This trend was one of my favorites of 2019, and I’m excited to see the updates it’s getting for the new century.

Reebok Torch Hex Women’s Shoes

Sketchers Solei St. Groovy Sole

