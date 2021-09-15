Get Your Kicks By Shopping These 2022 Sneaker Trends Early

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, sneakers. The one fashion staple that will always be in, even when it seems like almost everything else I love is out. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a by-the-book trend follower, but it’s part of my job to know what’s hip! That’s why I’m already daydreaming about the hottest sneaker trends of 2022—I’m only a few months away from wearing in my 2021 kicks to the point of falling apart, so you can’t blame me for already eyeing my next buys!

Luckily, next year’s trends aren’t all that different from what’s cool right now. The first trending style is a gender neutral aesthetic, meaning absolutely anyone can rock ’em. Think Nike Blazers, New Balance 990s and of course, high-top Converse and slip-on Vans. These are staples that work in absolutely everyone’s wardrobes, so stocking up on a few fresh pairs is a must.

If you want to shop smart—AKA, sustainably—CARIUMA should be your new go-to brand for footwear, as their array of eco-friendly kicks are as cute as they are good for the environment. Other sustainable brands like Veja and Allbirds should also be on your radar.

Last but not least, let’s bring it back for a moment and indulge in some old school flair. Think retro silhouettes given a 2022 upgrade (and psst, we’ve found the perfect pair below!). With that, read on to shop all the sneaker trends your feet will thank you for next year.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Nike is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

One For All

Gendered sneakers? Nah, IDTS. Kicks are arguably one of the most gender neutral footwear styles out there—and classic brands like Nike make tons of silhouettes absolutely anyone can wear. No matter how you identify, Nike Blazer Low ’77s always look cool. Plus, you can become a Nike Member for free on the brand’s site and get free shipping and first access to brand new products and drops.

Eco-Friendly

The future is all about green sneakers. And no, I’m not talking about this very-on-trend colorway! Eco-friendly footwear will win out over trendier pieces in 2022 as our sartorial decisions continue to reflect a more sustainable mindset. CARIUMA makes some of my favorite options, whether you’re seeking high-tops, low-tops or slip-on styles.

Old School

Trends are cyclical, so it should come as no surprise that what’s old is new again. Retro-inspired styles that once felt cheesy are now chic—and no brand has reaped the benefit of this comeback more than New Balance. This trend hits its peak when they revisit an iconic old school shape with a touch of new school pizzazz, as seen in Tennis Star Coco Guaff’s New Balance collab. The silhouette is classic, but the modern details (like the neon logo on one side and the gold chain detailing on the other) give it a necessary 2022 update.