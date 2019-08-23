StyleCaster
10 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy

Mia Maguire
Photo: Cierra Miller.

My journey to accepting the notion that sneakers had officially become a fashionable footwear staple was, admittedly, a long one. However, a couple of years ago, I finally began to start experimenting with the fashion-girl-approved trend, and quickly learned that it was going to be pretty hard to ever go back to wearing my previously beloved ballet flats. I love a sartorial juxtaposition, and any look that’s styled with something unexpected, which is why I’m always scouring Instagram and street style blogs to discover new sneaker and dress outfit ideas to copy. Hey, I have no shame in “borrowing” styling tricks from others to test drive myself. Aside from the given that sneakers tend to be pretty damn comfortable and city-girl-friendly, they also just so happen to make any lewk just a little bit cooler.

While I personally love an unapologetically feminine look, complete with a bubblegum pink ruffled maxi dress and strappy heels (my go-to), when I see influencers and street style stars pairing their cocktail-worthy frocks with beat-up sneakers or finishing off a fitted mini dress and jean jacket get-up with chunky dad sneakers, I can’t help but swoon. In fact, this ridiculously easy and infinitely versatile outfit formula has really become an integral part of my wardrobe lineup. I work in a fairly casual office dress code wise, and while I always tend to err on the side of caution when it comes to wearing what I deem appropriate versus inappropriate for office attire (I still take an old fashioned stance on hats), I’ve even gotten away with sporting a midi dress and my favorite Reeboks in workplace. Of course, plenty of fashion editors and bloggers rock this look at fashion week to shows and upscale after-parties without looking too daytime, too. Seriously, the sneaker-dress template is a lot easier to pull off than you think. If you need a bit of inspo to get you on board with it, I’ve rounded up some examples c/o some of Instagram’s most stylish accounts to help you nail the look.

1. Breezy White Midi + Leather Moto Jacket + Black Sneakers

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Free People Butterflied Midi Dress $98
A flattering LBD that you’ll definitely wear on repeat.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Blank NYC Essentials Moto Jacket $98
Everyone should own a vegan leather moto jacket.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Golden Goose Hi Star Sneakers $550
The pair of sneakers I’ve been coveting for over a decade *swoon*.

 

2. Cocktail Dress + Stan Smith’s

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Lovers & Friends Gelina Dress $228
Pink, polka dots, and ruffles. My three favorite things in one adorable frock.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Adidas Superstar Sneaker $80
You can’t go wrong with these O.G. sneakers. They literally go with just about anything.

 

pink dots and no parking spots. 💕 #whatimwearing

3. Pink Jacket + Polka Dot Slip Dress + Reeboks

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Reformation Jade Dress $111
This adorable midi is also marked down from $148 at the moment.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
J Brand Cyra Ripped Denim Jacket $228
Denim jackets are 100% a staple outerwear piece, and this one gets bonus points for its baby pink hue.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Reebok Club C Vintage Sneaker $75
A vintage hero with a contemporary twist.

 

🍬🍭🍬

4. Slinky Satin Mini + Chunky Black Hi-Tops

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Orseund Iris Black Drawstring Dress $675
That one Instagram-famous dress that I am *also* obsessed with.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Nike Air Force 1 Hi Top Sneakers $100
The unlikely sneaker choice that magically makes any look a tad cooler.

 

New York summer 🥞🌹

5. Floral Midi Dress + Chunky Dad Sneakers

faithfull smocked midi dress urban outfitters 10 Fool Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy
Faithful The Brand Smocked Midi Dress $179
Curve-hugging midi dresses are proving to be the most complimentary accessory for pairing with sneakers.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Jeffrey Campbell Jaxon Platform Sneaker $160
I have mixed feeling about the whole dad sneaker trend, but these I can get on board with.

6. Slip Dress + Tee + Converse All Star’s

wilfred christine dress aritizia 10 Fool Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy
Wilfred Tie-Dye Slip Dress $128
Tie-dye has shaped up to be one of the summer’s biggest retro-revival trends, and it shows no signs of slowing down come fall.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Hanes x Karla The Crew Tee $30
The basic white crew neck tee is such an underrated closet staple that deserves a bit of attention.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers $55
The pair of sneakers in your closet that will look just as cool brand new as they will after a decade of wear and tear.

7. Ladylike Dress + Luxe White Sneakers

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Gal Meets Glam Lenore Embroidered Dress $198
The perfect lady-like dress to toughen up with some sneakers.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Axel Arigato Clean 90 Sneakers $265
The luxe answer to classic the classic Stan Smith style.

🍷 colored silk ❤️

8. Satin Slip Dress + Cardigan + Vans Old Skool Sneakers

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Scarlette Slip Dress $325
An unexpected color choice that gives a fresh take on the silky slip dress craze.

Shaggy Open-Knit Cardigan
Shaggy Knit Cardigan Sweater $38
Texture can make or break a look.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Vans Old Skool Sneakers $54.95
The chicest skater shoe we ever did see.

LA goes to NY

9. Mini Dress + Boyfriend Blazer + Chunky Sneakers + Baseball Cap

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Reformation Roza Dress $148
The sweetest mini slip I’ve ever laid my eyes on.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Double Breasted Plaid Blazer $38
You will wear this blazer on repeat this fall. Trust me.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Fila Uproot Sneakers $75
Fila is officially back in action, guys.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Brixton Fidler Cap $48
The cap you didn’t know was missing from your current lineup.

10. Floral Maxi + Denim Jacket +Chuck Taylor Hi-Tops

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Harlyn Floral High Low Maxi Dress $178
The perfect floral maxi that will work for just about any occasion and any season.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Levi's Ex Boyfriend Denim Jacket $98
The perfect oversized (but not too baggy) jean jacket.

13 Fool-Proof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates to Copy | STYLECASTER
Converse All Star Chuck Taylor Sneakers $55
A timeless sneaker staple.

