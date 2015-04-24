5 Fantasy Sneaker Collaborations You’ll Wish Were Real

Lately, it seems that each new day brings with it another sneaker collaboration–Hello Kitty and Yohji Yamamoto, Kanye West and Adidas, the list goes on. But if you were granted your ultimate sneaker wish, who would mastermind your next favorite pair of kicks?

Shopping site Lyst teamed up with cult sneaker illustrator Olka Osadzińska (she’s designed two signature shoes for Reebok, with a third on its way) to dream up sneaker collaborations to add to that wish list. Seriously, if Mr. West can set up shop at Adidas, why not Jeff Koons? And thanks to Osadzińska we are now seriously lusting after a pair of high fashion sneakers with optional roller skates.

Here, five of the seriously lust-worthy sneakers that Osadzińska dreamed up. Now only if these would actually hit stores.

1. Saint Laurent x Studio 54

Disco kicks fit for Bianca Jagger, adorned with pendants, feathers, metallic leather, and optional roller skate wheels. Just add champagne.

2. Nike x Jurassic Park

Cop that Nike T-Rex: the fiercest sneakers inspired by Spielberg’s classic movie. Multicolored snakeskin Air Force 1s with a bold red swoosh and jagged carnivore teeth soles.

3. Balenciaga x Jeff Koons

Take Koons’ Gazing Ball sculpture series and mix with a Balenciaga embossed leather hi-top for the ultimate high art/high fashion mashup, in super luxe high-shine leather.

4. New Balance x Lego

Inspired by Lego’s primary colors and the iconic Lego System design, in an ideal world you could build your own sole with interlocking bricks. Add a personalized Lego man pendant for extra swag.

5. Giuseppe Zanotti x Choupette

Giuseppe Zanotti’s high-impact hi-tops are a hit with fashion insiders and celebrities alike. Were Choupette Lagerfeld to design a pair, we like to think she’d add some white fur, kitty ears, and solid gold hardware.

Head over to Lyst now to shop sneakers that actually exist, while continuing to cross your fingers that one of these collaborations actually happens.