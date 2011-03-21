Sneak A Real Peek Inside Emmanuelle Alt’s First Vogue Paris!

The wait is almost over for Emmanuelle Alt‘s first issue of Vogue Paris, and the magazine posted some of the final photos on its blog to tantalizeand tortureus until it hits newsstands on March 25. Some things that we spy are: Anja Rubik in a white Alexander Wang jumpsuit, Malgosia Bela in some casual white denim and a seriously cool tee, a smokin’ hot portrait of Michael Kors, two beautiful ballerinas shot by Bruce Weber and the tongue of a model (possibly Sasha Pivovarova?) that’s gone a little overboard with the green juice.

With a focus on white, the color of the season, as well as the beauty of nature, we’re sure the entire magazine is going to be a fresh feast for the eyes. Click through to check the teaser photos out, and try to contain your excitement until the full issue is released later this week.