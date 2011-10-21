Sneak Peek Vid: Kristen Stewart & ‘Breaking Dawn’ Wedding

Happy Friday, Twihards! You didn’t think I’d send you off for the weekend without a sneak peek at the most anticipated wedding of all time, did you? Well here it is. The video below has never-before-seen footage of the Edward Cullen/Bella Swan nuptials, as well as the castmembers discussing it.

“I’ve sort of been ramping up to do that scene for three years,” Kristen Stewart says. “I think it’s beautiful, I love it.”

And you know what? She actually looks like she means it! Sure, she’s wearing a hoodie and looks like she hasn’t slept in weeks, but she’s smiling and is genuinely excited about the release of Breaking Dawn Part 1 on November 18.

Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene and the one and only Robert Pattinson also weigh in on the big day, and honestly, I’m so excited I can’t contain myself. This is an amazing preview, and an amazing way to end a long and stressful week.