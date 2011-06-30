Sneak Peek: Victoria Beckham’s New Lower Priced Line

Victoria Beckham‘s collections, which she’s now been doing for six years, are solid. Her pieces are well tailored, albeit a bit Roland Mouret, but overall it’s really quite good. Those simple mini dresses she wears are great. At prices hovering around $1300, however, those dresses are mostly out of reach… until now.

The possibility of being able to afford Victoria Beckham is not based on a sudden turn of fiscal luck. The designer is launching a new diffusion line, slated to hit stores for the Spring 2012 season. Called Victoria by Victoria Beckham, as is the way with these things, don’t expect lower priced knockoffs of her main line. Instead, the focus will be on softer, more feminine, less structured looks, per WWD, which are actually inspired by a cartoon character named Emily the Strange who is often followed around by four cats. What?

Anyway, it looks to be very 60s and bright, with more embellishment and bows than her main label. Perhaps, she’s feeling for a more overtly feminine vibe with that new baby girl on the way, telling the trade she wanted to create “something that was fun, something that was girly.”

The singer turned designer is also continuing to keep women who don’t happen to share a willowy bod, explaining, Also, it means that Im opening these designs to women and girls of all different shapes and sizes, people who maybe want something less tight and clingy and structured. It also makes it more comfortable for during the day.

Prices start at around $550 for the collection, which will be celebrated with much fanfare, according to Beckham, during London fashion week in September.