Sneak Peek: Topshop’s New Knit Collaboration With Mark Fast

All images courtesy of Topshop

Knitwear doesn’t rank high on the sex appeal meter (preppy twin sets anyone?) unless of course, Mark Fast has a hand in it. The young Canadian-born, UK-based designer is joining the ranks of High Street collaborators with a five-item collection for Topshop, launching in stores and online June 25.

The sweater, skirt and dress line is designed to flaunt curves and was inspired by exotic birds, the shimmer in their wings and their feathers as they fly. Referencing the Spring ’09 collection from his namesake label, Fast was (per usual) all about texture.

And if you thought body con was going anywhere, think again. The young designer’s mini collaboration was about a clinging fit as in tight black dresses with mesh inserts and a pale pink mini that says sex kitten more than princess. Prices range from approximately $120 for skirts to $220 for dresses after conversion (which is a whole lot more approachable than Fast’s usual line).

Related: The British Are Coming! 10 Designers to Know Across the Pond

