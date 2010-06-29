Sneak Peek: Topshop Fall 2010 Lookbook

Over those floral minis and gauzy white frocks already fashion flock? Topshop knows the need for new they’ve built an entire business model on it so just as summer wares are wearing out their welcome, the Brit High Street brand is gearing up for Fall.

Rather than go for plain old lookbook style, Topshop has tapped stylist extraordinaire Katie Shillingford, fashion editor of Dazed and Confused and runways shows such as Gareth Pugh, for the Fall 2010 shoot. Plus, lensman Franck Sauvaire added his own artistic touch for the four autumn themes: Hi Performance (athletic tech looks for the colder months), Out of the Wild (a post-apocalyptic world where bandage dresses and distressed fabrics rule), Dark Nouveau (brooding but sexy with sinister fairy tales and Oscar Wilde illustrations in mind) and The Outsiders (think British staples gone bad).

Click through the above slideshow, and feel free to start swooning now. The collection of apparel, shoes and accessories will begin rolling out to Topshop stores and online in late July and go for about $30 to $2500.

All photos courtesy of Topshop.

