Sneak Peek of Kate Hudson In New Ann Taylor Ad Campaign

For spring 2012, Us Weekly magazine is reporting that Kate Hudson is stepping in forDemiMoore as the new face of Ann Taylor. Shot by fashion photographer Tom Munro, the collection is a mix of bright colors and easy-to-wear pieces, which the actress says “just makes you feel happy!“

In the magazine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes pics, Hudson looks gorgeous rocking two looks: The Modern Lace Sheath Dress ($248) and the Yellow Lace Shift Dress ($198). Not just another famous, pretty face thatdoesn‘t believe in the product, the actress (who’s engaged to Muse rocker Matthew Bellamy) says, “This bright lace dress is the perfect party dress.”

We agree! Can‘t wait to get our hands on this affordable and chic collection.

Photos via US Weekly.

